Fyre Fest Fraudster Set to Teach ‘Business Insights’ at Entrepreneur Event

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

The fraudster behind the infamous Fyre Festival is set to be paid $19,000 to speak next month at an event for entrepreneurs in Germany, where he’ll share his “unique business insights.” Billy McFarland , 31, has been ordered by a U.S. district judge to pay 40 percent of his fee to his victims. McFarland was convicted of defrauding investors in his glitzy Bahamas festival out of $24 million, with the 2017 event turning into a nightmare as attendees arrived to find a lack of essential facilities—including toilets—and accommodation usually used as emergency housing for survivors of natural disasters. In a letter advocating for McFarland’s visit, Entrepreneur University’s CEO told U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald: “We believe that Billy’s unique business insights and experiences as an entrepreneur and founder would greatly benefit our audience and add valuable insights to the conversation.”

Read it at Bloomberg