2 of 4 shows coming to Idaho Botanical Garden’s Outlaw Field already sold out, Boise

A trend is developing at Outlaw Field in Boise this summer.

If you want to go to a concert, you might need to snap up tickets. Fast.

Two of the four shows announced so far at the Idaho Botanical Garden’s 4,000-capacity venue have sold out in advance. A third act that’s coming sold out months early when it was here in 2022. So do fans really want to wait?

Indie-folk act Bon Iver, who will perform Aug. 11, enjoyed a super-quick, 30-minute sellout earlier this month.

Country-pop singer Kelsea Ballerini, who’s coming June 28, followed suit over the weekend.

Folk-rock group the Avett Brothers are returning July 18 after last year’s advance sellout.

And classic rock band Chicago is coming Sept. 3.

DId you miss out on Bon Iver or Ballerini tickets? Fear not, procrastinators. More concerts will be announced soon.

Promoter CMoore Concerts normally brings 12 to 14 shows to Outlaw Field during summer. Fans should expect the same this season.