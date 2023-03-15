Crews rush to restore power as thousands across the Hudson Valley remain in the dark

Thousands of Hudson Valley residents are still waiting for the lights to turn back on after yesterday's storm brought mass power outages to the area.
One of the hardest hit areas was on Sagamore Avenue in Yorktown, where the road remains closed today as crews work to restore power to the area.
Residents of Wappingers Falls told News 12 about some close calls involving fallen trees, one of which took out a transformer and knocked out power.
"This time I think it's going to be a while. And the power was pulled off my house, which means I'll have to call an electrician," said Anne Pantaline, a resident of Nelson Street.
A Central-Hudson spokesperson says it brought in 550 additional utility workers to address the outages.
Here are the latest outage numbers across the Hudson Valley:
Hudson Valley Total: 8,830
Con Edison
Westchester: 1,715
Orange and Rockland Utilities
Rockland: 9
Orange: 10
Sullivan: 0
NYSEG
Dutchess: 38
Orange: 0
Putnam: 9
Sullivan: 0
Ulster: 0
Westchester: 7
Central Hudson Gas and Electric
Dutchess: 4,759
Orange: 18
Putnam: 613
Sullivan: 0
Ulster: 1,652
By County:
Westchester: 1,722
Rockland: 9
Putnam: 622
Orange: 28
Dutchess: 4,797
Ulster: 1,652
Sullivan: 0
Grand Total: 8,830
Comments / 0