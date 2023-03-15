Sunny with high in the low 40s; warm temps for remainder of week but scattered showers possible Friday

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jonathan Cubit says today will turn mostly sunny, but still windy with highs in the low 40s.

NEXT: Still breezy on Thursday, but it will be milder with a high near 50 degrees. Temps will be in the low 50s for Friday and early Saturday although the trade-off will be scattered showers Friday and some morning rain Saturday. Sunday will be dry but chilly.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. High of 43.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High of 50.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. High of 51.

SATURDAY: Morning rain gives way to some sunshine in the afternoon. High of 50.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and colder. High of 42.