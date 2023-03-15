Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland City Hall Staffer on Administrative Leave Following "Concerning Comments"

By Vince Grzegorek,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s3PyR_0lJTkAzy00
Cleveland City Hall.

An employee in the city of Cleveland's building and housing department has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of a pre-disciplinary hearing after they made "concerning comments" to two coworkers, a City Hall official confirmed to Scene.

The official couldn't share much information regarding the comments or the employee, but did say the incident was not related to recent attention on the department and its staff by 15-minute city conspiracy theorists.


It wasn't a "threat at large," the official told Scene, but the comments were serious enough to warrant immediate action. (Update: Ideastream reports the employee was a cashier in the department and threated to "shoot up" the department. The incident occurred last June but was only brought to the attention of the city earlier this year. She has been transferred to public utilities.)

City Hall isn't operating at any level of new heightened security in the aftermath of the incident per se, but enforcement of existing policies and measures — metal detectors, badge swipes, bag screenings — have been tightened up, the official said.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
Former Cleveland Councilwoman Mamie Mitchell dies
Cleveland, OH17 hours ago
Cuyahoga County gave no-bid, $120,000 lobbying contract to Ronayne campaign donor
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Former Cleveland councilwoman Mamie Mitchell dies....Activists say Mitchell fought for the poor as a councilwoman and with them to seek to eradicate violence against women from the Imperial Avenue Murders of 11 Black women to the Ariel Castro rape victims
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
What’s going on with Cleveland’s human resources director? I-Team investigates
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
The Mayor of Richmond Heights and Council Ignore Plea to Acknowledge First Black Woman Who Served as Mayor of the City
Richmond Heights, OH1 day ago
Death of Moreland Hills Mayor Fritz ‘shocks’ area mayors
Moreland Hills, OH2 days ago
Akron mayoral candidate says he misspoke at forum saying police should 'move in for the kill'
Akron, OH3 days ago
At Cuyahoga County Progressive Caucus Meeting, Strong Arguments Against Subsidies for Browns Stadium Renovation
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Cuyahoga County Considering Pay-to-Stay Legislation That Could Protect Renters from Evictions
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
Summit County folks encouraged to wear 330 pride to work on March 30
Akron, OH2 days ago
Northeast Ohio’s ‘Vaccine Queen’ is back, organizing drive-through signature event Saturday for abortion-rights amendment
Columbus, OH2 days ago
City of Elyria issues warnings to troubled event center
Elyria, OH4 days ago
Reputed Cleveland gang member accused of raping woman while on house arrest
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Moreland Hills Mayor Daniel Fritz suddenly dies
Moreland Hills, OH2 days ago
Citing Racial Disparities in Policing, Shaker Heights Group Pushes Ballot Initiative for Public Safety Reform
Shaker Heights, OH6 days ago
Local Violent Crime Survivors Journey to Columbus to Push for Further Victim Support From Ohio
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Don't Miss Out: Visit the Last Remaining Arthur Treacher's Today
Cuyahoga Falls, OH1 day ago
SWAT called for possibly armed man threatening mother, Cleveland Police say
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Strongsville teenager accused in double fatal accident to be tried as an adult
Cleveland, OH12 hours ago
Cleveland man with ‘blessed’ neck tattoo wanted on arson and domestic violence charges
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Neo-Nazi sent back to prison after distributing flyers ahead of White Lives Matter clash at Wadsworth drag queen event
Wadsworth, OH3 days ago
Standoff in Cleveland’s North Broadway neighborhood ends peacefully
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Man robs Cleveland bank at Playhouse Square
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
Cleveland FBI investigate robbery at Ohio Savings Bank
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Portage County sheriff’s deputy charged with raping woman in Lyndhurst
Lyndhurst, OH2 days ago
Man tells jaywalker to get out of the street, jaywalker beats him unconscious, police say
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Judge again denies bond for man accused in deaths of 3 men in Summit County
Akron, OH4 days ago
Cleveland SWAT incident ends peacefully as barricaded suspect surrenders, police say
Cleveland, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy