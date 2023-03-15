Open in App
Clearfield County, PA
Centre Daily Times

Helping hands: Children’s Aid Society programs improve quality of life for families

By Leighanne Hutton,

4 days ago

Organized in 1890, Children’s Aid Society in Clearfield remains true to its mission: To identify and provide services to improve the quality of life for children and their families.

The idea of providing a comprehensive relationship-building resource for the local community began when Children’s Aid Society received funding in 2006. Today, Together is a healthy relationship education program that focuses on improving the essential components of communication such as problem-solving, discussion and conflict resolution, as well as positive parenting skills and financial management for adult couples. What better way to improve the quality of life for children and their families?

In addition to Centre County, Together serves residents in Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Indiana and Jefferson counties. Workshop cohorts typically complete the workshop over a nine-week period. With the intent to serve children and their families, meal and transportation incentives are distributed at each session. By eliminating barriers, Together strives to provide a safe space for couples to learn and laugh with each other while improving the quality of their relationship and home environment.

To learn more about relationship education through Children’s Aid Society in Clearfield, contact Leighanne Hutton, program manager, at Leighanneh@childaid.org, 814-765-2686 ext. 232, or visit our website at www.childaid.org . We welcome referrals from outside agencies and are eager to tell you more about how Together is improving the quality of life for children and their families in communities!

Leighanne Hutton is the relationship education program manager at Children’s Aid Society in Clearfield.

