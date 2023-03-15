Open in App
Rogersville, TN
See more from this location?
WJHL

News Channel 11 celebrates 70 years in Rogersville

By Emily Hibbitts,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mAkDo_0lJThzT200

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — This year, News Channel 11 is celebrating seven decades of delivering you local news and weather. To mark this milestone, each month newscasts will be on the road to visit different communities in the viewing area.

On Wednesday, News Channel 11 will highlight the people, places, activities and history that make Rogersville a great place to live and a great place to visit.

VOTE: Best Pizza in the Tri-Cities

Starting at 6 a.m., join Kelly Grosfield, Kasey Marler and Jeremy Eisenzopf at Coffee at the Kyle.

If you can’t join the morning crew, make plans to meet up with Sara Diamond, Josh Smith, Mark Reynolds and Kenny Hawkins at the historic Hale Springs Inn beginning at 4 p.m.

If you can’t join in person, be sure to catch News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities on air to celebrate the town of Rogersville.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rogersville, TN newsLocal Rogersville, TN
History printed in Rogersville
Rogersville, TN4 days ago
Restoration underway at Rogersville’s first Black Presbyterian church
Rogersville, TN4 days ago
Country broadcasting icon Charlie Chase remembers growing up in Rogersville
Rogersville, TN4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Rockin’ for Rescues’ happening this April in Greeneville
Greeneville, TN3 days ago
6th Annual St. Paddy’s Celebration happens in Jonesborough
Jonesborough, TN1 day ago
Shamrock Shuffle 5k supports Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald Houses
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
Crowds welcome Hampton Bulldogs home as TSSAA Class 1A champions
Hampton, TN7 hours ago
Local contractor adding 200 apartments in 2 projects
Jonesborough, TN2 days ago
Lee Greenwood to perform in Sevierville in April
Sevierville, TN3 days ago
Greene Co. Humane Society hosts open house celebration for new facility
Greeneville, TN1 day ago
Upcoming Tri-Cities veteran fair will have over 70 organizations in attendance
Johnson City, TN2 days ago
Bill Sorah retires as Bristol, TN City Manager
Bristol, TN2 days ago
Eastman welcomes president of Normandy, France
Kingsport, TN2 days ago
Slate of family-friendly events coming to Bluff City
Bluff City, TN2 days ago
Historic Rogersville Hale Springs Inn still standing tall after nearly 200 years
Rogersville, TN4 days ago
What to Know about the 2023 Bassmaster Classic river conditions in Knoxville
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Hawkins Co. Humane Society in search of future pet owners
Rogersville, TN4 days ago
Rogersville mayor says this term will be his last after over 4 decades in office
Rogersville, TN4 days ago
JCPD: Kingsport man arrested after allegedly fleeing from Johnson City police
Johnson City, TN14 hours ago
Knoxville man arrested in JC after allegedly fleeing traffic stop
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
1 injured in machine accident at Bulls Gap manufacturing facility
Bulls Gap, TN12 hours ago
2023 Racks by the Tracks dates, costs announced
Kingsport, TN4 days ago
Local artist films first music video in Rogersville, Tennessee
Rogersville, TN4 days ago
LIST: St. Patrick’s Day events in the Tri-Cities
Johnson City, TN4 days ago
Holston Habitat to dedicate ‘recycled’ Johnson City home to new family
Johnson City, TN4 days ago
Bluff City alderwoman asks to resign
Bluff City, TN3 days ago
ETSU medical students mark next step in careers
Johnson City, TN2 days ago
Community Heroes: Boutique owner champions local artists, encourages involvement
Johnson City, TN4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy