News 4 Buffalo

Ranalli picked to lead state agency which will own new Bills stadium

By Chris Horvatits,

4 days ago
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Steven Ranalli has been chosen by Empire State Development officials to be the top officer of the state agency which will own the new Bills stadium.

According to revised documents, board members could vote Wednesday morning on naming Ranalli as Erie County Stadium Corporation President. The board of directors is also expected to vote Wednesday on authorizing New York State’s commitment the stadium project plan and lease, and set aside the first $300 million for stadium construction.

In total, the state will contribute $600 million to construction costs, with Erie County kicking in $250 million. The Bills are responsible for the rest of the estimated $1.4 billion tab. While the state, county, and team have not yet announced an agreement on the final, binding deal to complete the project, development of the project has moved forward. The stadium is expected to be finished in time for the 2026 season.

Ranalli has worked with the Erie County Harbor Development Corporation, the agency which is responsible for facilitating development on Buffalo’s waterfront, since 2008. He has served as its President for the past four years.

Chris Horvatits is an award-winning reporter and anchor who started working at WIVB in 2017. A Lancaster native, he came to Buffalo after working at stations in Rochester and Watertown. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

