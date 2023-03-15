Open in App
Suwanee, GA
See more from this location?
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Gwinnett hosting event for students with disabilities and families

By Josh Reyes - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JbLle_0lJTh09K00

Gwinnett County’s school system is hosting a fair this week to support students with disabilities as they approach adulthood.

The Transition Fair will be March 18 at Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee from 9 a.m. to noon.

The fair will allow students, along with their parents and educators, to connect with resources available in the community. Those include agencies that specialize in community living and day programs, employment services, recreation opportunities and vocational training.

About 14% of students in Gwinnett have a disability, according to state data.

More coverage of Gwinnett County Public Schools

The fair is for students of all ages — the district advises on its website, “It’s never too early to start planning.” No registration is necessary.

For more information, email transition.fair@gcpsk12.org.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cobb’s Gritters Library to become new community center after delayed expansion
Marietta, GA2 days ago
Liberty University students assist Georgians with tornado relief
Griffin, GA2 days ago
Two weeks after cemetery mishap, Atlanta family says farewell to loved one
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
UGA senior improving back in U.S. after brain bleed on spring break
Athens, GA1 day ago
Ebenezer will observe its 137th church anniversary Sunday
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Henry County expands municipal disc golf course
Stockbridge, GA2 days ago
Emory poll: Majority of Buckhead residents oppose cityhood
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Gridlock Guy: Georgia teens have select opportunity to experience real-life driving scenarios
Atlanta, GA19 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Inside the investigation into fatal UGA crash
Athens, GA1 day ago
Why buildings are at the center of Atlanta’s fight vs. climate change
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Two Females Accused of Defrauding Area Residents of Up To $250,000
Woodbury, TN4 days ago
Newnan teen arrested in Coweta County arson investigation
Newnan, GA3 days ago
Fulton death penalty case for spa shooter could take years
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Fugitive on run for 4 months arrested, accused in SW Atlanta fatal shooting
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Man wanted for Atlanta murder arrested trying to cross into Canada
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Family, friends hold balloon release for best friends who disappeared in metro Atlanta
College Park, GA7 days ago
DeKalb officials investigating fire at abandoned bowling alley
Decatur, GA2 days ago
3 teens arrested for deadly shooting at Douglasville party, mother of one victim speaks out
Douglasville, GA5 days ago
2 bodies discovered at popular Chattahoochee Hills farm
Chattahoochee Hills, GA3 days ago
Police: Man arguing with girlfriend shot by neighbor at Vinings apartment
Atlanta, GA4 days ago
‘It was a gang hit’ 4th arrest made in deadly Douglasville house party shooting
Douglasville, GA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy