Gwinnett hosting event for students with disabilities and families

Gwinnett County’s school system is hosting a fair this week to support students with disabilities as they approach adulthood.

The Transition Fair will be March 18 at Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee from 9 a.m. to noon.

The fair will allow students, along with their parents and educators, to connect with resources available in the community. Those include agencies that specialize in community living and day programs, employment services, recreation opportunities and vocational training.

About 14% of students in Gwinnett have a disability, according to state data.

The fair is for students of all ages — the district advises on its website, “It’s never too early to start planning.” No registration is necessary.

For more information, email transition.fair@gcpsk12.org.

