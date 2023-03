The Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources will teach residents Saturday how to fix leaks.

The DIY Fix-A-Leak workshop will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Lilburn Activity Building at 788 Hillcrest Road.

Register here for the workshop or visit Gwinnetth2o.com/Events .

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.