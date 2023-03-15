Mark your calendars for these 40+ Triangle festivals, concerts and events this spring

There’s plenty to do in the Triangle year-round, but spring is something special.

Major headliners tour at our many outdoor concert venues while nature is in full bloom.

Consider this your starting point to planning your spring. It’s not intended to be a comprehensive look at every event in the Triangle, but it gives you a taste of what’s to come.

Two woman wander through the flower covered terraces at Sarah P. Duke Gardens in April 2014. CHUCK LIDDY/News & Observer File Photo

March

Details: Feb. 23-April 9 at Pullen Park, 250 Ashe Ave., Raleigh, Tickets: luminocityfestival.com

Light up early spring evenings at the LuminoCity Festival at Pullen Park. Visitors have the chance to wander around life-size light exhibits, see animatronic dinosaurs, ride the carousel and peek at the first cherry blossoms of the year. The festival is open from 5:30-9:30 p.m. and requires tickets for general admission, plus additional tickets for the carousel and Dino Ride.

‘MICHAEL RICHARDS: ARE YOU DOWN? ’ AT N.C. MUSEUM OF ART

Details: March 4-July 23, N.C. Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh. Tickets: ncartmuseum.org

The North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh will host two exhibitions this spring celebrating the life and work of two African American artists: sculptor Michael Richards and costume designer Ruth E. Carter. “Michael Richards: Are You Down? ” is described as the largest-ever solo exhibition and retrospective of the artist’s work, which explores “the concepts of freedom and escape” as well as social justice issues. The sculptor was killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center. His “Tar Baby vs. St. Sebastian” is already a popular work at the N.C. Museum of Art.

Sculptor’s Michael Richards’ ”Tar Baby vs. St. Sebastian” will be shown at the North Carolina Museum of Art in 2023 as part of “Michael Richards: Are You Down?,” described as the largest-ever solo exhibition and retrospective of the artist’s work. 1999 Photograph by Oriol Tarridas/Courtesy of the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami and The Michael Richards Estate

Art in Bloom

Details: March 15-19, N.C. Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh. Tickets: ncartmuseum.org

One of the art museum’s signature events will really get you in the mood for spring. Floral designers from all over create works of art with fresh blooms that are inspired by specific pieces of art in the museum’s galleries. The juxtaposition of flowers and art inspires. The event requires tickets and includes admission to “Michael Richards: Are You Down?” If you haven’t had a chance to check out the museum’s reimagined West Building, this is the perfect time to do so.

AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE COMES TO NC

Details: March 16-19, Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. Tickets: dpacnc.com

For the first time in over 50 years, America’s National Ballet Company returns to North Carolina with the drama, “Giselle” as part of Duke Performances. The tale of love has been a classic in the ballet for almost 200 years because of the “exquisite and exacting dancing it requires of its entire ensemble,” according to DPAC.

Playthrough

Details: March 18-19, Raleigh Convention Center, 500 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh. Tickets: playthroughgc.com.

Raleigh is gradually becoming a destination for gaming tournaments. Witness Playthrough, billed as the “largest gaming convention in North Carolina.” This event goes beyond e-sports, though, and includes games of all kinds — arcade games, retro console gaming areas, board games and virtual reality games. Cosplay is encouraged while attendees go from tournaments to panels to the rock band jam. Think of it as a supersized game night with thousands of your game-loving friends.

SEE THE BLOOMS AT DUKE GARDENS

Details: Open year-round, Sarah P. Duke Gardens, 420 Anderson St., Durham. Tickets: gardens.duke.edu

Spring has sprung a little early this year, and that means several varieties of flowers have already begun to bloom at Duke Gardens. This month, visitors can expect to see lilacs, irises, Japanese camellia, gold-edged winter daphne, Japanese apricot and many more. Admission is free, but there is a fee for parking. Duke Gardens is open every day from 8 a.m. to dusk.

SARAH SILVERMAN: ‘GROW SOME LIPS’

Details: March 19, 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, Durham, Tickets: carolinatheatre.org

The Carolina Theatre is welcoming two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian Sarah Silverman this month. Silverman’s iconic voice has been heard on her popular podcast, “The Sarah Silverman Podcast.” In addition to several TV and movie roles, she has been featured numerous times on Comedy Central and recently wrapped production on Netflix’s “Maestro,” a biopic on the life of composer Leonard Bernstein. She will star opposite Bradley Cooper as Bernstein’s sister Shirley.

Sarah Silverman is on her first roadshow in six years. She will perform at Charlotte’s Ovens Auditorium on March 18, and at Carolina Theatre in Durham on March 19. Robyn Von Swank

TOBACCO ROAD MARATHON

Details: March 19, American Tobacco Trail, Cary. Register: tobaccoroadmarathon.com

The full marathon is back for the 13th year over 20 miles on the American Tobacco Trail. The half-marathon is back, too. Over the past 12 years, the event has raised over $1.3 million for charities, including the American Red Cross, Hope for the Warriors and Triangle Rails To Trails Conservatory. The event, which starts in Cary, attracts runners for its flat course and ideal temperatures.

TREVOR NOAH WILL BE ‘OFF THE RECORD’

Details: March 24-27, Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. Tickets: dpacnc.com

Trevor Noah’s “Off The Record” tour is coming to the Triangle for four shows at DPAC. The comedian and former host of “The Daily Show” is visiting 28 cities across the United States. His stand-up includes his illuminating (and funny) revelations about learning to speak German, life in South Africa, modern communication and pop culture.

CARS AND CARNIVORES FESTIVAL

Details: March 25, downtown Wake Forest. wakeforestrotary.org

If downtown Wake Forest smells like all of your neighbors grilling out all at once, you’re in the right place. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. grill masters will compete in a steak cookoff competition — with a $1,000 first prize up for grabs for best ribeye. (The top 10 competitors also get prizes.) While the steaks sizzle, cars of all kinds will line the street and parking lots along Brooks Street. Think modern, classic and trucks. The event, sponsored by the Wake Forest Rotary Club, will donate proceeds to help cancer patients at WakeMed Health & Hospitals with medical debt.

VEG FEST IN WAKE FOREST

Details: March 25, Joyner Park, 701 Harris Road, Wake Forest. WakeForestVegFest.org

An event featuring steaks may not be for everyone. Consider this the counter-programming. The 100% vegan event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. features a wide assortment of plant-based foods, products and services. Admission is free and education speakers and other outdoor activities will be on site.

APRIL

DREAMVILLE FESTIVAL

Details: April 1-2, Dix Park, Raleigh. Ticket waitlist: Dreamvillefest.com

The two-day festival at Dix Park features J. Cole, artists from his Dreamville label and other popular musicians. This year’s headliners include Cole, Usher and Drake as well as Burna Boy, Ari Lennox and Summer Walker, among others. Last year, 80,000 attendees from all over traveled to Raleigh for the event, generating over $6.7 million in economic impact to the city and county.

Fans cheer as Ja Rule and Ashanti take the stage at the Dreamville Music Festival at Dix Park in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, April 2, 2022. Scott Sharpe/ssharpe@newsobserver.com

RUTH E. CARTER EXHIBIT AT NCMA

Details: April 1 to Aug. 6, N.C. Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh. Tickets: ncartmuseum.org

“Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design” features 60 original costumes from films the Oscar winner has worked on. Carter’s remarkable designs allowed actors to fully immerse themselves in the lives of their characters. Her work has been in films like “Black Panther,” “Amistad,” “The Butler” and “What’s Love Got to Do with It.” After winning an Oscar for “Black Panther” in 2019, becoming the first Black person to win an Academy Award in that category, she was nominated again for her costumes in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

“Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design” features 60 original costumes from films the Oscar winner has worked on, including “Black Panther.” Courtesy of Colin Gray and SCAD FASH Museum

TAYLOR TOMLINSON ‘HAVE IT ALL’ TOUR

Details: April 1-2, Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. Tickets: dpacnc.com

Known for her deeply relatable stories of mental health struggles, dating, religious upbringing and finding a sense of self in her 20s, Taylor Tomlinson is headed to DPAC. Her comedy is conversational and incredibly tight, making her one of the most sought-out comics in the country. Her first two comedy specials “Quarter Life Crisis” and “Look at You” are currently out on Netflix.

‘LES MIS É RABLES’ AT DPAC

Details: April 4-9, Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. Tickets: dpacnc.com

The long-running Broadway sensation “Les Misérables” will be stopping in Durham this spring. For one weekend only, the iconic musical based on Victor Hugo’s novel will be on stage at DPAC. This show is a consistent crowd favorite, despite being shrouded in tragedy. Broadway veterans will recognize the heart-stopping songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own” and “One Day More.”

Apex PeakFest

Details: May 6, Salem Street in Downtown Apex. apexpeakfest.com

For over three decades, thousands have descended on downtown Apex to celebrate the town known as “the peak of good living.” Organizers say the event once was a small community day in a parking lot of a local school. Now, they expect over 20,000 people to enjoy arts, entertainment, food and music.

League of Legends LCS Spring Finals

Details: April 8-9, PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. Tickets: pncarena.com

If you’re into e-sports and gaming, this tournament held by Riot Games showcases players at the top of their game. According to a PNC Arena press release, the League Championship Series is the largest professional esports league in North America. League of Legends is the most watched e-sport. Together, expect some fierce competition as players battle for e-world domination.

‘BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL’ AT DPAC

Details: April 11-16, Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. Tickets: dpacnc.com

Step into the wonky world of Tim Burton with “Beetlejuice The Musical.” This April, the Tony Award-winning show is bringing its national tour to DPAC. The show follows the story of Lydia, a teenage girl grappling with the death of her mother, and her unlikely friendship with an other-worldly, undead being, Beetlejuice. The tour includes larger-than-life sets and striking gothic costumes. Tickets start at $30.

N.C. Opera presents Gershwin’s ‘Porgy and Bess’

Details: April 14, 16. Memorial Auditorium, 2 E. South St., Raleigh. Tickets: martinmariettacenter.com

The North Carolina Opera presents the classic story of Porgy and Bess, a love story for the ages set in Charleston, S.C. The New York Times calls it the “most-performed opera about the African-American experience,” with a soundtrack that has endured for generations.

Big Barbecue Festivals: Peak City Pig Fest and North Carolina ‘Cuegrass Festival

Details: Peak City Pig Fest, April 14-15, downtown Apex, peakcitypigfest.com ; North Carolina ‘Cuegrass Festival, April 15, Fayetteville Street, downtown Raleigh, cuegrass.com

Barbecue fans will have plenty of options this weekend at two longstanding barbecue festivals with both events serving as benefits. Peak City Pig Fest features 42 cook teams in a cookoff sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society. The teams will cook up chicken, ribs, brisket and pork. Attendees can spend time at the beer garden listening to live music or watch the Apex police and fire departments take part in a rib-eating contest. Proceeds go to the Apex Sunrise Rotary Foundation’s community charities. Cuegrass features barbecue from The Pit restaurant with bluegrass music on two stages and a beer garden. Proceeds go to area nonprofits that help children.

HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

Details: April 16, PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. Tickets: pncarena.com

While dribbling around the globe, the Harlem Globetrotters will make a stop at Raleigh’s PNC Arena. The team’s entertaining basketball skills, athleticism and fun have been an attraction for crowds since 1926 when they were founded.

BREWGALOO BEER FESTIVAL

Details: April 20-21, Fayetteville Street, downtown Raleigh, Beer tickets: shoplocalraleigh.org/brewgaloo

Stroll through the streets of downtown Raleigh at the largest craft beer festival in North Carolina. The two-day festival features 110 craft breweries from around the state with local food and vendors. Live music will also be present along Fayetteville Street.

Downtown Raleigh hosts Brewgaloo, one of the state’s largest beer festivals, pouring brews from more than 100 North Carolina breweries and drawing more than 50 food trucks. The festival returns in full force April 22 & 23. Greater Raleigh Merchants Association

‘THE COLOR PURPLE’

Details: April 22-30, A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater, Raleigh. Tickets: nctheatre.com

The North Carolina Theatre will present the musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book “The Color Purple.” The musical tells the story of Celie, who has a personal awakening while overcoming numerous struggles over 40 years of her life.

MerleFest

Details: April 27-30, Wilkes Community College, Wilkesboro. Tickets: merlefest.org

Who’s up for a road trip? The multi-day music festival, now in its 35th year, celebrates the music of Doc and Merle Watson with a who’s who of Americana, folk and roots music. This year’s lineup is no different, with the schedule set to feature headliners The Avett Brothers, Maren Morris, Tanya Tucker, Nickel Creek and Chris and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes (billed as Brothers of a Feather). Don’t miss the Doc Watson 100th Birthday Jam Saturday evening.

Scott and Seth Avett perform during the Avett Brothers performance at PNC Music Pavilion on Wednesday, June 21, 2018. Jeff Siner/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

BEYOND THE BOOK CHILDREN’S FESTIVAL

Details: April 29, Moore Square, Raleigh. Learn more: paperandstarsstudio.com

Families can step into the world of their children’s favorite stories with the 2023 Beyond the Book Festival. This arts and book fair celebrates storytelling and invites young readers to explore the joys of reading. Admission is free, and this year’s theme is still to be announced.

Details: April 29, Bond Park, Cary. Learn more: carync.gov

Visitors at Cary’s Spring Daze Arts and Crafts Festival will be able to meet dozens of local vendors. Under the Bond Park canopy, Cary will welcome more than 170 North Carolina artists to showcase their crafts and perform for guests. Admission is free.

MAY

‘MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL’

Details: May 3-14, Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. Tickets: dpacnc.com

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” has been dazzling audiences since it first hit the Broadway stage in 2019 and won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. This over-the-top production is based on the 2001 film of the same name. The story follows the trials and romance of a young artist in bohemian France. Tickets start at $35.

Freight Train Blues Concert Series

Details: Fridays from May 5-June 23, Carrboro Town Commons. More info: musicmaker.org/freight-train-blues

North Carolina music legend Elizabeth Cotten was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, and this concert series celebrates her legacy. Every Friday, listen to roots musicians who pay tribute to Cotten’s music and her impact in culture, including blues singer Gail Ceasar, psychedelic rocker Hermon Hitson and Pat “Mother Blues” Cohen. The free concerts are held by the Town of Carrboro and the Music Maker Foundation, whose goal is to preserve the country’s music roots.

Elizabeth “Libba” Cotten, an iconic blues and folk musician from Carrboro, has been immortalized in a new mural on North Merritt Mill Road. The mural, located on the Carrboro-Chapel Hill line, was painted in 2021 by artist Scott Nurkin. Town of Chapel Hill

LIZZO COMES TO PNC ARENA

Details: May 10, PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. Tickets: pncarena.com

Lizzo has had one of the biggest years in entertainment, and she’s bringing her tour to Raleigh’s PNC Arena. The musician has racked up awards, including an Emmy and three Grammys, and has been the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” twice this season. Her latest album, “Special,” features the hit single “About Damn Time,” which earned Lizzo her fourth “Hot 100” hit.

STEVIE NICKS in Concert

Details: May 12, PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. Tickets: pncarena.com

Living legend and rock icon Stevie Nicks has announced she will be coming to Raleigh this spring to kick off the second leg of her “Live in Concert” tour. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, known for her enduring solo career and roots as a member of Fleetwood Mac, is heading to 13 cities across the U.S. this year. At select venues during this tour, Nicks will be joined by fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Billy Joel. However, Raleigh is not one of the cities slated for Joel to perform.

LONGLEAF FILM FESTIVAL

Details: May 12-13, N.C. Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St., Raleigh. Learn more: ncmuseumofhistory.org

For two days this May, the North Carolina Museum of History will become the home base of the Longleaf Film Festival. This free event will feature films “that demonstrate a Tar Heel State connection.” Visitors will have the chance to see dozens of narrative and documentary shorts and features, animated films and music videos among others. Moonlight screenings will also be available for select films.

‘Antiques Roadshow’ comes to Raleigh

Details: May 16, N.C. Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh. Tickets: pbs.org/wgbh/roadshow/tickets

That knick-knack you unearthed in your attic or garage may be worth something. Find out when “Antiques Roadshow,” the venerable PBS production, comes to Raleigh as part of its 28th season. People can bring two items for appraisal, while the cameras are rolling. Tickets are free, but are required in advance. Organizers advise wearing comfortable shoes, as there will be plenty of time to wait in line. The episodes are scheduled to air in 2024.

‘Sleeping Beauty’ presented by Carolina Ballet

Details: May 18-21, Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, 2 E. South St., Raleigh. Tickets: carolinaballet.com

With live music by the Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle, the Carolina Ballet presents the classic story by the Brothers Grimm. Long before Disney presented its rendition, this ballet was choreographed in 1890, according to the Carolina Ballet. Five shows will be presented to close out the ballet’s 25th season.

Got to Be NC Festival

Details: May 19-21, State Fairgrounds, 4285 Trinity Road, Raleigh. More info: gottobencfestival.com

This festival celebrates the best of homegrown North Carolina: the food, the beer, the animals, the antique farm equipment. There’s a reason why much of that can be found in a place called “Local Goodness Marketplace.” There you’ll find samples from farmers and North Carolina vendors with opportunities to buy their wares. The Agri-Plaza features the stars of North Carolina farms — from alpacas to pigs to sheep and mini donkeys. Admission is free, but rides, some food and other activities come with a fee or require tickets.

JOHN MELLENCAMP ‘LIVE AND IN PERSON’

Details: May 20, Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. Tickets: dpacnc.com

After an appearance at Farm Aid in Raleigh last fall, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter John Mellencamp is coming back to the Triangle. This show will be a little more intimate, relatively speaking, with a one-night-only concert in Durham. Mellencamp is on a 76-city tour, where he is playing many of his greatest hits. Known for his country and rock music, Mellencamp recently opened his own permanent exhibit at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

John Mellencamp acknowledges the roar of the crowd at Farm Aid at Raleigh, N.C.’s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Scott Sharpe/ssharpe@newsobserver.com

ARTSPLOSURE RALEIGH ARTS FESTIVAL

Details: May 20-21, Fayetteville Street, Raleigh. Learn more: raleighartsfestival.com

Raleigh’s annual arts festival is expected to return in late May 2023. Although submissions for the festival have closed, visitors will be able to interact with dozens of displays, local artist and shop for new pieces. Live music and food will be available.

Animazement

Details: May 26-28, Raleigh Convention Center, 500 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh. Tickets: animazement.com

If you see people wandering around downtown Raleigh in costume, Animazement is here. The annual event celebrates Japanese animation and culture, with showcases for anime, manga, video games, martial arts and crafts. The convention is billed as an event that’s “brought to you by fans, for fans.” Costumes welcome but not required. Just follow the props and weapons policies.

JUNE

American Dance Festival

Details: June 8-Aug. 22, Venues in Durham. Tickets: americandancefestival.org

This quintessential Durham event is celebrating its 90th anniversary by bringing an eclectic program of dance to area stages. This year’s festival will feature over 50 choreographers and performers, 13 commissions, nine world premieres and seven debuts in all kinds of dance genres. Longtime favorites Pilobolus, Paul Taylor Dance Company and Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company return while Sw!ng Out, Kyle Marshall Choreography and Resident Island Dance Theatre will debut at ADF. Look for children’s Saturday matinee films and other movies to inspire future dancers.

Jessica Banov contributed to this report.