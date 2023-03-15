Open in App
BMW: e-fuels have highest impact for current fleet, not new cars

BERLIN, March 15 (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE) Chief Executive Oliver Zipse said he viewed e-fuels as having the biggest impact for decarbonising transport if used in existing car fleets, rather than in new cars as was being discussed in Europe.

"The main impact of e-fuels is on existing fleets, not in the regulation of new vehicles being hotly discussed in Europe," Zipse said.

"We aren't discussing the existing fleet. The only opportunity to make a difference there is e-fuels. I agree strongly with the colleagues proposing that, particularly because our motors are prepared for it," he added.

Oliver Blume, chief executive of Porsche (P911_p.DE) and Volkswagen, (VOWG_p.DE), lobbied strongly in the annual press conferences of both companies earlier this week for being open to using e-fuels, calling on politicians to incentivise their production.

