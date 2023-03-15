Demi Lovato’s House Features a ‘Spaceship’ Elevator and a Zen Garden — For Her Dogs

During her exclusive with Architectural Digest, 30-year-old artist Demi Lovato told the magazine that when designing her house, she wanted to “make each room very special and different from the next.” A quick look around the California farmhouse shows that Lovato was quite successful with her goal. The 8,500 sq. ft. home is certainly unique and illustrates Lovato’s quirky style in every nook and cranny. Some key features in Lovato’s six-bedroom home are a zen garden for her dogs and a unique mirrored “spaceship” elevator. Here’s a look at all the key features of Lovato’s trippy Los Angeles home.

Demi Lovato’s dogs are living large at her California farmhouse

As a seasoned singer-songwriter , fans would likely expect Lovato’s home to feature things like a recording studio, glam room, or even a movie theater. While the musician’s house does feature these rooms, fans might be surprised to know that Lovato also created a unique space just for her dogs to relax and live their best lives.

As seen in Architectural Digest , Lovato designed a beautiful zen garden space for her beloved Yorkiepoos, Batman and Cinderella, to enjoy. It’s safe to say that the pups are living large in their five-star puppy lounge that features unique artwork and a large grass area. During her interview, Lovato also notes that the zen garden is “completely netted, so that they can go out there anytime they want and feel totally safe.”

Take a look at the “spaceship” elevator in Demi Lovato’s house

Another quirky feature in Lovato’s trippy California farmhouse is the home’s elevator. The elevator in the home is completely mirrored and features an assortment of bright colors. Lovato revealed to Architectural Digest that she likes to call the elevator her spaceship as it’s “just really futuristic and fun.”

Just like her “spaceship” elevator, Lovato’s entire home features bright colors throughout and feels just a bit futuristic. The color schemes and artwork featured throughout the home are definitely reflective of Lovato’s playful personality. In addition, Lovato wanted to ensure that her home felt like a very welcoming environment that celebrates female empowerment .

Lovato explained to Architectural Digest, “I wanted it to be a very queer environment . There’s a lot of female empowerment as well, so keeping pieces that are representative of the female figure was very important to me. We live in a world that shuts you out of honoring female bodies, so I want it to be in your face in my house.”

As a result, Lovato hired Eva Seta, the director of communications at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, to curate a number of pieces created by women from underrepresented communities for her California farmhouse.

Demi Lovato’s quirky California house has a ton of unique features

Along with her zen pup garden, her “spaceship” inspired elevator, and female-inspired artwork, Lovato’s home has a ton of features that make the farmhouse one-of-a-kind. During her house tour, Lovato revealed that she spends a great deal of time in her glam room getting ready for shows and whatnot.

One of the many unique features in this room is a neon sign that reads, “You’re never fully dressed without a smile.” Lovato told Architectural Digest that the sign means a lot to her as she used to do beauty pageants as a child, and the words are lyrics to the song from Annie she would sing during her early competitions.

We can’t end this article without discussing one final feature of Lovato’s California dream home, her backyard. Just like the rest of her house, the 30-year-old decided to add some fun color and design to her backyard with yellow umbrellas and unique seating options. Of course, the backyard wouldn’t be complete without Lovato’s in-ground trampoline. She also revealed on her backyard tour that her favorite part of the area is definitely her squirrels.

Lovato told Architectural Digest, “I think my favorite part of the backyard is actually my squirrels that I feed.” While pointing at the squirrels, Lovato joked, “That’s Teddy, and that’s also Teddy. I named them all Teddy because I can’t tell the difference.”