Man dies after walking out of house fire, getting into shootout with deputies, sheriff says

Pickens County Sheriff Donny Craig told Channel 2 Action News that his office received a call around midnight about a house fire on Jay Moss Lane. The caller also said that gunfire was also coming from the home.
When deputies arrived, they say Millsapps walked onto his front yard and started shooting at deputies. Deputies then fired back, shooting and killing him. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators later learned that Millsapps shot at one of his neighbors before deputies arrived.
Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin learned that Millsapps also fired his gun at a neighbor before deputies arrived. That deputy was not injured.
Comments / 0