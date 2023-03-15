Rooting interest: Who has the best shot at March Madness glory?

Buy Now Coleman Hawkins was the center of attention Tuesday night at State Farm Center in Champaign. And his teammates, like Terrence Shannon Jr. (No. 0) and Ty Rodgers (No. 20), let him know after the Illinois forward recorded a triple-double to spark the 16th-ranked Illini to a 73-44 win against Syracuse in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

In a season without a truly dominant team and real parity in the power conferences, a few still stand out as legitimate NCAA title contenders. College basketball writer Scott Richey ranks them 1-68:

1. Alabama (No. 1, South)

NET: 2 KenPom: 3 Torvik: 2 N-G preseason: 23

Why the Crimson Tide can win it all: It won’t hurt Alabama to have the best player on the court in what could be every game it plays. Brandon Miller embroiled himself in controversy by driving a gun to the scene of a fatal shooting earlier this year, but that doesn’t change the fact the Tide freshman is one of the top players in the country. Those “need a bucket” moments in the NCAA tournament get easier when a player like Miller is available.

Why they won’t: The conversation about this Alabama team won’t just be about basketball. Tide coach Nate Oats might not want to answer questions related to that shooting that involved three of his players, but they’re going to be asked. Mostly revolving around how he handled the entire situation.

2. Houston (No. 1, Midwest)

NET: 1 KenPom: 1 Torvik: 1 N-G preseason: 1

Why the Cougars can win it all: They’re actually built for March with a roster loaded with guards and wings. Houston’s perpetual “small ball” lineup is still one of the best offensive rebounding groups in the country. Add in the Cougars’ smothering defense, and there’s a reason Kelvin Sampson and Co. have reached a Sweet 16, Elite Eight and Final Four in the last three NCAA tournaments.

Why they won’t: Groin injuries can linger. Likely All-American guard and Houston’s scoring leader Marcus Sasser went down with exactly that injury in the semifinals of the AAC tournament. Sasser didn’t play in the ensuing title game loss to Memphis, and it’s unclear when he'll return. Houston reached the Elite Eight without him last year after a season-ending foot injury, but the Cougars’ chances for a deep run obviously go up if he's on the court.

3. UCLA (No. 2, West)

NET: 3 KenPom: 2 Torvik: 3 N-G preseason: 6

Why the Bruins can win it all: Three guards that have been there already — to the Final Four in 2021 at least — certainly doesn’t hurt, and UCLA will lean on Jaime Jaquez Jr., Tyger Campbell and David Singleton for that experience. That level of guard play, with Jaquez a potential All-American, is also a must for NCAA tournament success.

Why they won’t: Freshman forward Adem Bona’s shoulder injury suffered in the semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament apparently won’t keep him from playing in the NCAA tournament. But the Bruins will still be shorthanded after losing veteran guard Jaylen Clark to a torn Achilles in the regular season finale. Depth is not their strong suit.

4. Marquette (No. 2, East)

NET: 12 KenPom: 12 Torvik: 13 N-G preseason: 61

Why the Golden Eagles can win it all: Tyler Kolek. The Marquette point guard turned into an All-American this season dragging his team to Big East regular season and tournament titles (the first in program history). Sometimes literally. Kolek isn’t shy about getting after his teammates during the course of a game.

Why they won’t: Marquette has already accomplished more than anyone expected this season after being picked to finish ninth in the Big East preseason poll ahead of only perennial cellar dwellers Georgetown and DePaul. Have the Golden Eagles pushed their success as far as it can go?

5. Arizona (No. 2, South)

NET: 10 KenPom: 10 Torvik: 10 N-G preseason: 15

Why the Wildcats can win it all: The pieces are all there. Two productive bigs in Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo. A point guard you can only like if he's on your team in Kerr Kriisa. And shooters like Courtney Ramey and Cedric Henderson, both making threes at better than 40 percent, to spread the floor around them.

Why they won't: A sudden inability to get stops that has cropped up in the sparse losses this season. Arizona's is not an ineffective defense. There are things the Wildcats do well, but a failure to get stops led to losses to being upset by Utah, Washington State, Oregon, Stanford and Arizona State in Pac-12 play.

6. Kansas (No. 1, West)

NET: 9 KenPom: 9 Torvik: 12 N-G preseason: 7

7. Texas (No. 2, Midwest)

NET: 7 KenPom: 6 Torvik: 8 N-G preseason: 13

8. Baylor (No. 3, South)

NET: 15 KenPom: 15 Torvik: 14 N-G preseason: 4

Why the Bears can win it all: They’ve been there and done that. Five players on the Baylor roster were part of the 2020-21 national championship team. Flo Thamba started, and both Adam Flagler and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua played key roles off the bench.

Why they won’t: Maybe it’s just the Big 12 this season, but Baylor has looked more beatable than it has in the last couple seasons. Even a healthy Tchamwa Tchatchoua didn’t make a huge difference in wins and losses after his return from a knee injury.

9. Connecticut (No. 4, West)

NET: 8 KenPom: 4 Torvik: 5 N-G preseason: 30

10. Texas Christian (No. 6, West)

NET: 28 KenPom: 27 Torvik: 26 N-G preseason: 12

11. Creighton (No. 6, South)

NET: 17 KenPom: 13 Torvik: 15 N-G preseason: 8

12. Duke (No. 5, East)

NET: 16 KenPom: 21 Torvik: 21 N-G preseason: 10

13. Gonzaga (No. 3, West)

NET: 6 KenPom: 8 Torvik: 7 N-G preseason: 3

Why the Bulldogs can win it all: Have you seen what Gonzaga's done lately? Early wins against Kentucky, Xavier and Alabama have been buoyed by crushing Saint Mary's twice in the last two-plus weeks thanks to the most efficient offense in the country.

Why they won't: How many NCAA tournaments have started with Gonzaga as a trendy pick to win it all only to see the Bulldogs stumble? They've knocked on the door with runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2021, but haven't been able to break through. That's the trend at this point.

14. Purdue (No. 1, East)

NET: 5 KenPom: 7 Torvik: 6 N-G preseason: 36

Why the Boilermakers can win it all: Zach Edey. The sure thing national player of the year is the primary reason Purdue swept the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles, and he’ll be the central figure in any NCAA tournament run. Most teams have found little success in slowing down the 7-foot-4, 305-pound center, who’s putting up 22.3 points and 12.8 rebounds per game.

Why they won’t: As good as Edey has been, he can’t spark a tournament run alone. The Purdue big man needs something from his supporting guards, and the Boilermakers’ young guards — Fletcher Loyer in particular — have hit a wall.

15. Tennessee (No. 4, East)

NET: 4 KenPom: 5 Torvik: 4 N-G preseason: 9

16. Kansas State (No. 3, East)

NET: 24 KenPom: 24 Torvik: 24 N-G preseason: 54

17. Kentucky (No. 6, East)

NET: 26 KenPom: 28 Torvik: 27 N-G preseason: 5

18. Auburn (No. 9, Midwest)

NET: 32 KenPom: 29 Torvik: 23 N-G preseason: 17

Why the Tigers can win it all: Getting gifted a trip to Birmingham, Ala., for the first two rounds certainly doesn’t hurt. Can’t imagine the 2-hour trip from Auburn to Birmingham will deter many fans from making the trip. The selection committee paved the path. Now all Auburn has to do is follow it.

Why they won’t: Few teams enter the NCAA tournament with as little momentum as the Tigers. Auburn lost its first game in the SEC tournament with that loss coming on the heels of dropping eight of 11 games to end the regular season. Talk about backing your way in.

19. Indiana (No. 4, Midwest)

NET: 30 KenPom: 30 Torvik: 33 N-G preseason: 16

20. San Diego State (No. 5, South)

NET: 14 KenPom: 14 Torvik: 11 N-G preseason: 14

Why the Aztecs can win it all: There might not be a more balanced team offensively in the country. Matt Bradley is San Diego State's only double-digit scorer at 12.8 points per game. Then seven other plays average between 6.4 and 9.7 points. And if the going gets tough, both Bradley and Seattle transfer Darrion Trammell have been that go-to, get-a-bucket guy in their careers.

Why they won't: The Aztecs' best shot at an extended NCAA tournament run might have been in 2020 when they were a projected No. 2 seed before the tournament was canceled. Otherwise, Brian Dutcher's tourney teams have all flamed out in the first round. The program's last Sweet 16s were in 2014 and 2011, the latter with Kawhi Leonard.

21. Texas A&M (No. 7, Midwest)

NET: 19 KenPom: 25 Torvik: 17 N-G preseason: 22

22. Xavier (No. 3, Midwest)

NET: 22 KenPom: 16 Torvik: 22 N-G preseason: 21

23. Saint Mary’s (No. 5, West)

NET: 11 KenPom: 11 Torvik: 9 N-G preseason: 47

24. Virginia (No. 4, South)

NET: 27 KenPom: 34 Torvik: 32 N-G preseason: 18

25. Miami (No. 5, Midwest)

NET: 35 KenPom: 40 Torvik: 38 N-G preseason: 34

Why the Hurricanes can win it all: Miami coach Jim Larranaga, one of the few septuagenarians still on the sidelines, handled the hurdles of modern roster building this offseason. The Hurricanes added a key transfer in Nijel Pack, navigated the issues that created for incumbent guard Isaiah Wong and found a solution where they've partnered to form a dynamic backcourt.

Why they won’t: Getting out of the first round might prove tricky. Miami drew Drake in the 5/12 game and could face the upset-minded Missouri Valley Conference tournament champs without big man Norchad Omier because of an ankle injury. That would take what's been a fairly constant source of double-double production out of the lineup.

26. Memphis (No. 8, East)

NET: 23 KenPom: 19 Torvik: 16 N-G preseason: 41

27. Iowa State (No. 6, Midwest)

NET: 20 KenPom: 23 Torvik: 20 N-G preseason: 52

28. Iowa (No. 8, Midwest)

NET: 39 KenPom: 37 Torvik: 37 N-G preseason: 40

29. Arkansas (No. 8, West)

NET: 21 KenPom: 20 Torvik: 18 N-G preseason: 11

30. Penn State (No. 10, Midwest)

NET: 48 KenPom: 39 Torvik: 42 N-G preseason: 85

Why the Nittany Lions can win it all: Booty ball. Illinois coach Brad Underwood gifted the phrase to the college basketball lexicon after another near triple-double by the Nittany Lions’ Jalen Pickett. The veteran guard is a nightmare matchup when you combine his affinity for lengthy post-ups and the collection of shooters he has around him.

Why they won’t: Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry’s late season magic has to be running on empty. The Nittany Lions are 8-2 in their last 10 games having won six games decided by five or fewer points and losing two by a combined five points.

31. Illinois (No. 9, West)

NET: 34 KenPom: 33 Torvik: 45 N-G preseason: 19

Why the Illini can win it all: Underwood made two key moves in the offseason by adding transfers Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer. That gave Illinois a pair of more-than-capable isolation scorers to go with a versatile forward like Coleman Hawkins. That drove the whole “built for March” idea and still has merit if those three are at their best.

Why they won’t: Being “built for March” has been more theoretical so far for Illinois. The Illini are 1-2 this month and have a 4-6 record dating back to the beginning of February while ranking 82nd nationally in Torvik in that span.

32. Utah State (No. 10, South)

NET: 18 KenPom: 18 Torvik: 25 N-G preseason: 66

33. Michigan State (No. 7, East)

NET: 33 KenPom: 32 Torvik: 29 N-G preseason: 29

34. Maryland (No. 8, South)

NET: 31 KenPom: 22 Torvik: 28 N-G preseason: 58

35. West Virginia (No. 9, South)

NET: 25 KenPom: 17 Torvik: 19 N-G preseason: 48

36. Florida Atlantic (No. 9, East)

NET: 13 KenPom: 26 Torvik: 31 N-G preseason: 102

Why the Owls can win it all: Not all Quad I opportunities are equal, but Florida Atlantic made the most of its chances this season. The Owls won at Florida and at North Texas to give them the same number of Quad I wins as fellow tourney teams Illinois, Saint Mary's and Utah State.

Why they won't: It's not an inability to win six games in a row. Florida Atlantic is currently on a seven-game winning streak and won 20 in a row between Nov. 14 and Jan. 28. It's the constant level of competition that will ultimately trip up the Owls. Rolling through Conference-USA is not equivalent to doing the same in the NCAA tournament.

37. Boise State (No. 10, West)

NET: 29 KenPom: 31 Torvik: 30 N-G preseason: 76

38. Northwestern (No. 7, West)

NET: 41 KenPom: 42 Torvik: 35 N-G preseason: 100

39. Charleston (No. 12, South)

NET: 51 KenPom: 73 Torvik: 72 N-G preseason: 169

Why the Cougars can win it all: It’s only fitting Charleston wound up a No. 12 seed given how trendy of pick it will be when the tournament begins. Those 5/12 games have been rife with upsets, and the Cougars won’t have to go through a power conference team to do it. Alabama looms in the South Regional, but the path to the second weekend isn’t full of roadblocks.

Why they won’t: The Colonial Athletic Association isn’t the best preparation for the NCAA tournament. After solid wins in the nonconference portion of the season, Charleston wasn’t challenged all that much.

40. North Carolina State (No. 11, South)

NET: 45 KenPom: 55 Torvik: 49 N-G preseason: 78

41. Southern California (No. 10, East)

NET: 50 KenPom: 36 Torvik: 41 N-G preseason: 32

42. Missouri (No. 7, South)

NET: 42 KenPom: 51 Torvik: 56 N-G preseason: 64

43. Oral Roberts (No. 12, East)

NET: 36 KenPom: 56 Torvik: 70 N-G preseason: 94

Why the Golden Eagles can win it all: Max Abmas. That's really all they've needed. The diminutive guard is a top 10 scorer in the country at 22.2 points per game, but he's also averaging career highs of 4.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists this season. Having 7-3 Arkansas transfer Connor Vanover in the middle has certainly helped the latter.

Why they won't: It took essentially the best basketball of Abmas and then teammate Kevin Obanor's lives to push Oral Roberts to the Sweet 16 (and nearly the Elite Eight) in 2021. A repeat without Obanor is asking a lot unless Vanover or former Vanderbilt transfer Isaac McBride do more.

44. Drake (No. 12, Midwest)

NET: 55 KenPom: 66 Torvik: 46 N-G preseason: 69

Why the Bulldogs can win it all: What is it about Siena producing do-everything guards (and also not holding on to them)? There's Pickett at Penn State and Roman Penn at Drake, with the latter putting up 12.6 points, 5.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. Pairing Penn with Tucker DeVries, a high major player the Bulldogs got because his dad is the coach, and Garrett Sturtz gives Drake the kind of backcourt that's pushed mid-major teams to success.

Why they won't: Drake's NCAA tournament history indicates seeding doesn't matter. The Bulldogs made it in as a No. 5 seed in 2008 under Keno Davis and lost in the first round. The same happened to Darian DeVries' 2021 team as a No. 11 seed. The same this year? Willie McCarter and Willie Wise aren't walking through that door.

45. Kent State (No. 13, Midwest)

NET: 59 KenPom: 161 Torvik: 79 N-G preseason: 133

Why the Golden Flashes can win it all: Kent State played what turned out to be three marquee nonconference games this season. Lost them all. But lost them by a combined 16 points and all in true road games at Charleston, Houston and Gonzaga. A possession or three here or there, and the Golden Flashes might be the mid-major darling of this year's tournament.

Why they won't: They still lost those three games. You know what close only counts in. Kent State gave up 11 threes and couldn't get to the free throw line at Charleston. Had their worst offensive performance of the year in a 49-44 loss at Houston. And gave up 29 points to Gonzaga's Drew Timme. Red flag. Red flag. Red flag.

46. Virginia Commonwealth (No. 12, West)

NET: 53 KenPom: 58 Torvik: 61 N-G preseason: 73

47. Arizona State (No. 11, West)

NET: 66 KenPom: 68 Torvik: 69 N-G preseason: 56

48. Iona (No. 13, West)

NET: 58 KenPom: 74 Torvik: 71 N-G preseason: 110

Why the Gaels can win it all: They've got a coach that's won it all before. At least for now. Rick Pitino won a national title at Kentucky in 1996 and Louisville in 2013. Iona better take advantage of that experience while it can since Pitino is apparently in the mix for job openings at St. John's and Texas Tech.

Why they won't: The talent level on this Iona team isn't quite at the level Pitino had at Kentucky and Louisville. The Gaels have three players averaging at least 15 points in Daniss Jenkins, Walter Clayton and Nelly Junior Joseph, but none of them are Antoine Walker or Montrezl Harrell.

49. Furman (No. 13, South)

NET: 88 KenPom: 89 Torvik: 94 N-G preseason: 93

Why the Paladins can win it all: Good coaching, obviously. Bob Richey has led Furman to 138 wins in his six seasons since replacing Niko Medved. This is just the first time the Paladins have broken out of the Southern Conference and into the NCAA tournament after topping Chattanooga in the SoCon title game.

Why they won't: Of all the things Mike Bothwell, Jalen Slawson, JP Pegues and Marcus Foster do well, defense isn't particularly high on the list. All four are averaging double figures in scoring, fifth-year guard Bothwell at the top at 18 points per game, only Slawson has a defensive rating under 100.

50. Providence (No. 11, East)

NET: 56 KenPom: 44 Torvik: 59 N-G preseason: 38

51. Mississippi State (No. 11, Midwest)

NET: 49 KenPom: 49 Torvik: 58 N-G preseason: 74

52. Pittsburgh (No. 11, Midwest)

NET: 67 KenPom: 77 Torvik: 85 N-G preseason: 129

53. Nevada (No. 11, West)

NET: 37 KenPom: 43 Torvik: 60 N-G preseason: 147

54. Louisiana (No. 13, East)

NET: 89 KenPom: 92 Torvik: 88 N-G preseason: 134

Why the Ragin' Cajuns can win it all: Louisiana coach Bob Marlin has made the transfer portal work in his favor. Four of the Ragin' Cajuns' top five scorers started their careers elsewhere. At the top of the list is former five-star recruit Jordan Brown, who bounced from Nevada to Arizona to Louisiana and is now putting up 19.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Why they won't: A top 50 offense isn't complemented by nearly as good a defense. Particularly when it comes to defending the three-point line. If a team gets hot against Louisiana from deep like Texas did in late December with 12 makes, it's game over.

55. Vermont (No. 15, East)

NET: 109 KenPom: 113 Torvik: 99 N-G preseason: 104

56. Kennesaw State (No. 14, Midwest)

NET: 115 KenPom: 127 Torvik: 116 N-G preseason: 223

Why the Owls can win it all: #HootyHoo! Kennesaw State is dancing for the first time in program history after knocking off Liberty in the Sun Belt tournament title game. The Owls simply have nothing to lose by throwing everything they’ve got at the NCAA tournament.

Why they won’t: The Owls played three eventual NCAA tournament teams — all on the road — during the nonconference portion of their schedule. Their loss to VCU was close. The losses to San Diego State and Indiana were not. Even getting past Xavier in the first round is likely a bridge too far.

57. UC Santa Barbara (No. 14, South)

NET: 100 KenPom: 102 Torvik: 119 N-G preseason: 96

58. Colgate (No. 15, Midwest)

NET: 101 KenPom: 114 Torvik: 109 N-G preseason: 112

Why the Raiders can win it all: Experience. This is Colgate coach Matt Langel's fourth NCAA tournament team in the last five years. (The canceled 2020 tournament would have been the fifth). And there's a lot to like about his veteran team. Like it's best-in-the-country three-point shooting and the fact the Raiders don't foul much.

Why they won't: All of those trips to the NCAA tournament that will, or at least should, finally get Langel a job at a higher level ended in the first round. Some closes losses as a double-digit seed, but losses nonetheless.

59. Princeton (No. 15, South)

NET: 111 KenPom: 112 Torvik: 110 N-G preseason: 174

60. Grand Canyon (No. 14, West)

NET: 104 KenPom: 109 Torvik: 118 N-G preseason: 118

61. Northern Kentucky (No. 16, Midwest)

NET: 154 KenPom: Torvik: 156 N-G preseason: 146

62. Texas A&M Corpus-Christi (No. 16, South)

NET: 175 KenPom: 170 Torvik: 186 N-G preseason: 196

Why the Islanders can win it all: They launch. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has a pair of starting guards that attempt at least six three-pointers per game, and they make quite a few of them. Trey Tennyson is shooting 41.2 percent from deep, and Ross Williams isn't far behind at 40.3 percent.

Why they won't: Too small. Running out a lineup that includes a 5-10 guard, a 5-11 guard and a 6-1 guard (Springfield Southeast grad Terrion Murdix) can work in the Southland Conference. It did work. What the Islanders needed in the first round to get a run started, basically a non-power conference program with less size, didn't happen.

63. Montana State (No. 14, East)

NET: 103 KenPom: 110 Torvik: 100 N-G preseason: 153

64. UNC Asheville (No. 15, West)

NET: 140 KenPom: 146 Torvik: 177 N-G preseason: 183

65. Howard (No. 16, West)

NET: 214 KenPom: 215 Torvik: 213 N-G preseason: 265

66. Southeast Missouri State (No. 16, South)

NET: 242 KenPom: 257 Torvik: 263 N-G preseason: 323

67. Texas Southern (No. 16, East)

NET: 294 KenPom: 285 Torvik: 282 N-G preseason: 275

68. Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 16, East)

NET: 301 KenPom: 312 Torvik: 310 N-G preseason: 357

Why the Knights can win it all: They really only do two things well, but those two things are force turnovers and hang on to the ball. That can make a difference in win-or-go-home games where teams get a little uptight. The fewer mistakes a team makes, the better, and the Knights have limited them fairly well this season.

Why they won't: Karma. Fairleigh Dickinson shouldn't even be in the NCAA tournament field. The Knights won neither the Northeast Conference regular season nor tournament titles and only get the auto bid because double league winner Merrimack still isn't eligible after making the move to Division I in 2019-20.