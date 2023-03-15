A foodie union is taking this well-known Charlotte food photographer to Houston

Growing up in southern California, Charlotte-based food photographer Kenty Chung could often be found doing his homework at a table in his parents’ Vietnamese restaurant.

“I remember watching people of different cultures trying Vietnamese food for the first time, being exposed to new flavors and witnessing that experience,” Chung said.

This impressionable childhood memory, combined with his time as a server while attending UNC Charlotte, set the groundwork for what would become a passion for food.

In 2019, after moving back to California for a few years post-graduation, Chung returned to Charlotte. “I remember having lunch with a friend at Capishe uptown, and I said, ‘I kind of want to start an Instagram page to see what I can do with food photography,’” Chung said.

He already owned a professional camera and had an insatiable palette for flavorful food, so he decided that if nothing else, this page would give him an excuse to go out and do his favorite thing — eat.

The page, @kentyeats , launched with a photo of the San Lorenzo pizza from Capishe.

‘Charlotte is still trying to find its identity … and it’s exciting to experience.’

Chung made it his goal to try a new restaurant in Charlotte at least once a month. In time, he began meeting local chefs and restaurant owners, and connecting with foodies in the scene.

“Charlotte is still trying to find its identity — in Texas they have BBQ, in Los Angeles it’s tacos — here, we’re still experimenting with a lot of different things, and it’s exciting to experience,” Chung said.

As Chung posted his vibrant, hunger-inducing photos, his page picked up some buzz. In 2020, he began to contemplate the possibility of making food photography a side business. (Chung also holds a full-time job in the corporate world.) Like many others, his plans were derailed when COVID hit.

“Restaurants were closed down and not making much money, and they didn’t have the budget to spend on photography. So I made a post and offered to help out some local businesses. I told my followers to tag their favorite local restaurant and I would do a free mini photo shoot,” Chung said.

This ultimately led him to his very first professional shoot with Babe & Butcher — a relationship he has maintained since.

With COVID eliminating the sights, sounds, smells and experiences of in-person dining, all that was left to focus on was the food itself. “There is something about an image, especially with food — a picture is truly worth 1,000 words,” Chung said.

The bar at Idlewild. Kenty Chung

So he played his part in helping the Charlotte food scene with free mini-photoshoots, and by the end of 2020, as restaurants were starting to reopen, these relationships turned into paid sessions.

When 2021 rolled around, he had a legitimate side business called Always Hungry Media that boasted clients including Supperland , Leah & Louise and Bardo .

In addition to helping to create his business, food also led him to his soon-to-be wife, Trang Le. Le has made her own mark on the food industry with her blog, WhatsTrangcooking.com , and her viral TikTok videos . “She saw my photos and thought I could cook, but learned quickly that I can’t — that is why I go out to eat,” Chung laughed.

Kenty Chung and Trang Le. Rico Marcelo

In May, Chung will move to Houston to join Le, who recently relocated. “My hope is to keep in contact with the people I’ve met here in Charlotte and seasonally come back to do some shoots,” Chung said.

Chung plans to continue his photography by diving into the food scene in Houston. “Food bridges cultures — it brings people together. There is something about people having a new experience with food and witnessing that that is really energizing,” Chung said.

Before leaving town, I asked Chung if he would share one final treat with the people of the Queen City and give us his top three favorite spots in Charlotte.

“That’s so tough — there are so many good restaurants here. I have to say Leah & Louise , Vanna and What the Fries ,” Chung said.

We asked Chung to share his favorite food memories of Charlotte — captured by camera of course. They are in the gallery below: