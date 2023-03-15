NCAA women's basketball tournament preview | Mississippi State vs. Illinois, 6 p.m. Wednesday

Buy Now Adalia McKenzie and Illinois play in the program’s first NCAA tournament game since 2003 on Wednesday night against Mississippi State in South Bend, Ind. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Lineups

Illinois (22-9)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Makira Cook Jr. 5-6 18.2 Cincinnati

G Genesis Bryant Jr. 5-6 15.1 Jonesboro, Ga.

G Adalia McKenzie So. 5-10 13.7 Brooklyn Park, Minn.

G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 6.5 Raleigh, N.C.

F Kendall Bostic Jr. 6-2 10.5 Kokomo, Ind.

FYI: Former Illini Ali Andrews holds the single-season record for three-point shooting percentage at 42.7 percent during the 2018-19 season. Peebles is currently on pace to break that mark at 45 percent, while Bryant isn’t far behind Andrews, with the junior guard posting a 42.0 percent success rate from beyond the arc.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

F Brynn Shoup-Hill So. 6-3 6.3 Goshen, Ind.

F/C Geovana Lopes Gr. 6-3 1.2 Bataguassu, Brazil

G Kam’Ren Rhodes Fr. 5-6 2.2 Chandler, Ariz.

Mississippi State (20-10)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Anastasia Hayes Gr. 5-7 8.0 Murfreesboro, Tenn.

G JerKaila Jordan Jr. 5-9 11.9 New Orleans

G Ahlana Smith Gr. 5-9 9.7 Charlotte, N.C.

G/F Debreasha Powe Fr. 6-1 8.5 Meridian, Miss.

F/C Jessika Carter R-Sr. 6-5 14.8 Waverly Hall, Ga.

FYI: Jordan’s 45 three-pointers led the Bulldogs this season. The junior guard was 19 of 39 from beyond the arc during the team’s stretch run as Mississippi State was on the NCAA tournament bubble throughout.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Asianae Johnson Gr. 5-8 8.4 Brooklyn, N.Y.

F Denae Carter So. 6-0 4.6 Philadelphia

F Ramani Parker Jr. 6-4 4.9 Fresno, Calif.

Details

➜ Site: Purcell Pavilion (9,149); South Bend, Ind.

➜ TV: Jenn Hildreth (play-by-play) and former WNBA coach Mike Thibault (analyst) will have the call on ESPNU.

➜ Radio: Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM.

➜ Series: Mississippi State leads 2-1.

➜ Last meeting: Illinois won 75-72 against Mississippi State on Jan. 4, 2004, in Starkville, Miss.

➜ FYI: First-year Illinois coach Shauna Green went 1-5 in NCAA tournament games in six seasons at Dayton, with the lone win for the Flyers coming in last year’s First Four game when Dayton defeated DePaul 88-57 in Ames, Iowa. The Flyers lost in the first round with sixth-seeded Georgia prevailing 70-54 against 11th-seeded Dayton.

Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s storylines

Shoup-Hill hopeful to play on Wednesday

Brynn Shoup-Hill was warming up with her teammates on the court for the first 15 minutes of Tuesday afternoon’s practice at Purcell Pavilion, which was open to the media. The forward has missed Illinois’ last four games with a right foot injury after starting every game for the Illini prior to the injury.

Shauna Green said both Shoup-Hill and sophomore guard Jayla Oden (right hand/finger injury) were still “day-to-day.” Oden, who has also been out since the Penn State game in February, was wearing a brace on her hand on Tuesday.

“She’s been able to practice a little bit here and there,” Green said of Shoup-Hill. “That’s a great sign. Hopefully, she’ll feel good again (Tuesday) with what she’s doing in practice, and she’ll be ready to go (Wednesday night).”

Growing up 45 minutes down the road in Goshen, Ind., Shoup-Hill said Notre Dame was the team she cheered for in her younger years and that her family had season tickets to Irish basketball games.

“I’m really excited to get on the court, practice and hopefully play,” the sophomore forward said. “(My foot) has been feeling a lot better since I’ve been out. Really the process is day-by-day seeing how I feel.”

Illini leaning on Cook’s experience

Makira Cook is one of four players on the Illinois roster to have been to the NCAA tournament, before with Shoup-Hill doing so alongside Cook at Dayton. Genesis Bryant was on North Carolina State teams that reached Sweet 16 in 2021 and the Elite Eight in 2022, while Kendall Bostic played for Michigan State during its 2021 tournament appearance. Cook is the only Illini player to have started an NCAA tourney game, however.

“Playing in big games gives you the opportunity to rise to an occasion,” Cook said. “In our minds, our mindset is always like we’re the top team. So just rising to the occasion and doing what you have to do.”

Late night studying game film

Green said it was a long night on Sunday after Illinois learned it would have a play-in on Wednesday. That meant studying plenty of game film on Mississippi State for as long as the Illini coach could keep her eyes open.

“That’s why I look like I look right now because we haven’t slept much the last couple days,” Green said. “It was a late night (Sunday). We were at the office. I don’t know what time we left. I went home and continued to watch film until I couldn’t keep my eyes open anymore.

“I actually feel really good with where we’re at and how quickly we got into being confident on what we need to do. We’ve prepared, again, for Big Ten teams. So a lot of what they do, it’s nothing we haven’t seen before.”

The News-Gazette’s Pick

Illinois 72, Mississippi State 65

The Bulldogs are a good defensive team, with Mississippi State holding its opponents to only 35.9 percent shooting from the field and 27.3 from beyond the arc. And 6-foot-5 post player Jessika Carter is a matchup problem. It’s nothing new for this Illini team, which has played well despite a lack of size. A motivated Illinois team keeps its season going for at least another few days. (N-G prediction record: 27-4)