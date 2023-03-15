Tuesday's prep highlights: Central baseball opens with shutout win

Three Maroons hurl shutout versus Blue Devils

BISMARCK — Kendall Crawford, Chase Bartlett and Aiden Elliott combined on a two-hitter for Champaign Central baseball in its 7-0 nonconference win over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Tuesday.

Crawford tossed 2 2/3 hitless innings to pick up the win for the Maroons (1-0). Mitchell Crompton drove in two runs to pace Central's offense, which garnered two hits from Charlie Hobbs and single RBI from both T.J. Pipkins and Chris Timmons.

The Blue Devils (0-1) claimed a double from Tuff Elson.

Storm stuns Spartans with massive rally

CATLIN — Freshman Sailor Pacot delivered a walk-off hit in the bottom of the eighth inning for Salt Fork softball, giving her team a stunning 11-10 nonconference victory over St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday.

The Storm (1-0) trailed 10-0 entering the bottom of the sixth inning but fired up for six runs in that frame, followed by another four in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.

Pacot and Alexa Jamison each drove in three runs for Salt Fork, which notched two RBI from Macie Russell. Shayne Immke logged four hits for the Spartans (0-1), who took in three RBI from Alyssa Acton and two hits from Peyton Jones.

Locals record eight wins at Big 12 indoors

BLOOMINGTON — Champaign Central picked up four event victories on Tuesday in the Big 12 Conference indoor meet, conducted at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center.

Pitho Bwandundu was the 200-meter dash champion in 23.24 seconds, Fynn Bright secured the 1,600 run title in 4 minutes, 36.50 seconds and Nick Bonn grabbed the 3,200 run crown in 9:44.63 for the Maroons, whose 3,200 relay team of Jakob Riley, Cooper Sweet, Bright and Isaac Turk placed first in 8:19.44.

Danville recorded third first-place finishes in the meet. Matthew Thomas was responsible for two of them, winning the 60 hurdles (8.50) and pole vault (13 feet, 11 3/4 inches), while the Vikings' 800 relay unit of TJ Lee, KiJana Woods, Kaden Young and Jayden Rowell ranked first in 1:34.04.

Centennial added one event victory, when Aaron Hendron crossed the finish line first in the 800 run (2:05.61).

There were a handful of additional top-three finishes turned in by area standouts as well.

Danville's Lee snatched second place in the 60 dash (7.14), joined in that placement by teammate DeMarion Foreman in shot put (47-2 1/4). Central's 1,600 relay quartet of Turk, Riley, Jackson Greenwold and Garrett McNeilly was runner-up in 3:39.97 as well.

Securing a third-place event finish were Centennial's Tahj Bradley in the 200 dash (23.57), Central's Riley in the 800 run (2:08.30) and the Maroons' Bonn in the 1,600 run (4:44.03).

Sages outlast Conquering Riders on pitch

MONTICELLO — Addison Finet tallied the only goal of this nonconference girls' soccer match, lifting Monticello to a 1-0 home win over Arthur Christian on Tuesday.

Finet's marker came 10 minutes into the second half via corner kick for the Sages (1-0). The Conquering Riders (0-1) received two keeper saves from Liana Kauffman and three keeper saves from Libby Henry in defeat.

Tiernan, Harrison key Comets to success

DIETERICH — Travis Tiernan and Alec Harrison paired on a one-hit pitching performance for Oakwood baseball, powering the team past Dieterich 6-1 in a nonconference matchup on Tuesday.

Tiernan struck out seven batters in four innings of work to garner the pitching win for the Comets (1-0), and Harrison followed with seven strikeouts in three innings.

Dalton Hobick doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored twice to pace Oakwood's offense, which nabbed one RBI from Matthew Miller and eight walks as a group.

Panthers' offense runs wild against Comets

LE ROY — Laila Carr went 2 for 3 with five RBI, Molly Buckles finished 2 for 3 with four RBI and Le Roy softball rolled past Oakwood 18-0 on Tuesday in a four-inning nonconference affair.

Lilly Long recorded a no-hitter in the circle for the Panthers (1-0), striking out eight batters while issuing four walks. Emily Mennenga tripled among four hits and scored three runs for Le Roy, which snagged two RBI from Emily Bogema and three runs scored from Morgan Fleming.

Hawks struggle in season opener with Lions

MARSHALL — Heritage baseball was done in by 10 fielding errors over four innings during a 20-0 nonconference loss to Marshall on Tuesday. Zaien Smith came up with one hit for the Hawks (0-1).

Hawks stumble in softball contest

FAIRBURY — Prairie Central softball suffered a 17-2 loss to Herscher on Tuesday during a nonconference game that lasted five innings. Jules Woodrey drove in both runs for the Hawks (0-1).