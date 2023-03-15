Open in App
Alabama State
The News-Gazette

Faces of Spring: March 15, 2023

By Colin Likas,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01l9dP_0lJTcsgG00
Mitchell Crompton, Champaign Central, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

MITCHELL CROMPTON

Champaign Central baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Minnesota Twins.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... soccer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GQokS_0lJTcsgG00
Samantha Dunavan, Oakwood, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

SAMANTHA DUNAVAN

Oakwood softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Bailey Dowling.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Alabama softball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SpW8B_0lJTcsgG00
Brooke Gardner, Centennial, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Wed., March 1, 2023. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

BROOKE GARDNER

Centennial girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Shericka Jackson.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball or weightlifting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g9zOp_0lJTcsgG00
Antuan Lee, Danville, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

ANTUAN “TJ” LEE

Danville boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ja Morant.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Philadelphia Eagles.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1okhJQ_0lJTcsgG00
Kayla McKinney, Mahomet-Seymour, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

KAYLA McKINNEY

Mahomet-Seymour softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Justin Thomas.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Masters.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... golf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WCsku_0lJTcsgG00
Lilly Meeker, Westville, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

LILLY MEEKER

Westville girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jasmyn Meeker.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Louisville volleyball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an NCAA volleyball tournament.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KsdDU_0lJTcsgG00
Marrissa Miller, Monticello, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

MARRISSA MILLER

Monticello softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jocelyn Alo.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an MLB game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... wrestling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ytSGm_0lJTcsgG00
Clay Seal, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

CLAY SEAL

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Wyatt Hilligoss.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Arlington Renegades.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Masters.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... golf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g13Mg_0lJTcsgG00
Mitchell Wright, St. Joseph-Ogden, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

MITCHELL WRIGHT

St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ryan Crouser.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... baseball.

