Know the foe: Mississippi State Bulldogs

Jessika Carter is one Mississippi State player Illinois will need to be aware of Wednesday night. Mississippi State athletics

Mississippi State women’s basketball has spent most of the season on the bubble to make the NCAA tournament, but the Bulldogs returned to the Big Dance for the first time since 2019. Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr. has the lowdown on the Illini’s play-in game opponent:

Leading the way

Sam Purcell broke the program record for wins by a first-year coach with 20 wins. He has helped restore order for the Bulldogs after a few tumultuous years following Vic Schaefer‘s exit to coach at Texas. Mississippi State is the first-head coaching job for the 43-year-old Georgia native who was an assistant coach at Louisville, Georgia Tech and Tulsa before arriving in Starkville, Miss.

Player to watch

Jessika Carter is a tough matchup for what is an undersized Illinois team. The 6-foot-5 center averages 14.8 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 57.1 percent from the field.

Familiar face

Mississippi State assistant Corry Irvin spent one season on former Illini coach Nancy Fahey‘s staff in Champaign, but she wasn’t retained after Fahey retired from coaching in early March and Illinois turned to Dayton coach Shauna Green to lead the Illini women’s program.

Best win

The Bulldogs had two impressive Quad I wins in SEC play. Mississippi State knocked off visiting Tennessee 91-90 in double overtime on Feb. 6 in Starkville, Miss., with JerKaila Jordan, Asianae Johnson and Anastasia Hayes scoring 54 of the Bulldogs’ points in the win. A few weeks later on Feb. 19, Jordan went for 24 points but it was what Mississippi State did on the defensive end that keyed the 60-45 home win against Alabama. The Crimson Tide strugled from beyond the arc in making only 8 of 28 three-point attempts.

Worst loss

This one’s easy to figure out. A 79-72 loss to 13th-seeded Texas A&M in the second round of the SEC tournament in Greenville, S.C. on March 2. That meant the fifth-seeded Bulldogs were one-and-done at the conference tournament and had to sweat it out for 10 days to see if they might end up on the wrong side of the NCAA tourney bubble.