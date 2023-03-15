Open in App
The News-Gazette

Former Champaign County Nursing Home losing millions, owner says

By DEBRA PRESSEY dpressey@news-gazette.com,

4 days ago
URBANA — The mortgage on University Rehabilitation Center of C-U has gone unpaid for eight months, and the Urbana facility — formerly the Champaign County Nursing Home — has racked up millions of dollars in losses, according to current owner William “Avi” Rothner.

“I would love to wave my magic wand and make it be different. It’s not going to happen,” he told the Champaign County Board on Tuesday.

Rothner appeared before the board asking that a restrictive covenant included in the 2019 sales agreement be waived so the facility at 500 S. Art Bartell Road, U, can be sold to a buyer who wants to operate it as a substance-abuse treatment center.

The covenant, one that was important to county officials when the nursing home was sold to private owners, requires that the facility continue to be operated as a nursing home until 2028.

It was the second time in six months the Evanston company managed by Rothner, University Rehab Real Estate LLC, asked the county board to make the same change for the same reason.

While the county board said a resounding no to that request last October, the board took no action Tuesday — other than extensively questioning Rothner and ending the discussion with a request by board member Chris Stohr for Rothner to provide the board with further documentation.

Claudia Lennhoff, executive director of Champaign County Health Care Consumers, urged board members in an email to stand firm in rejecting Rothner’s request.

The county can’t afford to lose another nursing home, she said.

“The fact of the matter is that Champaign County residents are being sent away from the county to be cared for in out-of-town nursing homes and rehab centers, which is a hardship to the patients and their loved ones,” she said.

The 243-bed University Rehab was operating with a 39 percent occupancy as of Feb. 1, according to Rothner, who is also identified in state records as 50 percent owner of the nursing home.

Rothner told the board he wasn’t making his request lightly, but occupancy has declined and other facilities in the area have beds for University Rehab’s residents.

“I’m all for access,” he said. “But unfortunately, the market and the world has changed.”

He also made it clear that he doesn’t need the board’s permission to sell or close the facility. But the prospective buyer wishing to operate a drug treatment center doesn’t want the restrictive covenant that would come with the property, he said.

Should the board agree to waive the restriction, he said, the buyer would invest $6 million in the facility and provide jobs in the community.

Rothner also said he won’t be making money on the sale. He projected his mortgage payout would be $10 million, and said he hasn’t taken a penny on the facility’s earnings.

“There is no windfall for me,” he said.

Board member Stephanie Fortado told fellow members that, should the restrictive covenant be waived, they would be voting to ensure people in Champaign County won’t be able to find nursing home beds in the county in the very near future.

She also said other nursing homes in the area have made strides in boosting their occupancy.

Asked if University Rehabilitation Center is taking new patients, Rothner said staffing has been an issue.

“We will accept any patients we can provide staff for,” he said.

Board member Eric Thorsland told Rothner that if he had seen a trend in declining nursing home occupancy, he must have had a plan to deal with it.

Thorsland said it’s clear that in the end, “we lose this place one way or the other.” But he remains firm in his position that the restrictive covenant stands, he said.

Even without Rothner’s statements, public records point to a facility with issues.

University Rehabilitation Center of C-U remains a Medicare special focus facility, meaning it’s subject to extra inspections, increasing penalties and potential termination from the Medicare program due to past and present issues.

Not only that, the 2021 taxes on the property — $284,522 including taxes and late penalty — went unpaid and were sold in the county’s annual tax sale.

