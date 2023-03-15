Open in App
Peoria, IL
The News-Gazette

Likas | Plenty of good, some to improve with IHSA boys' basketball state tournament

By COLIN LIKAS clikas@news-gazette.com,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NaHhg_0lJTbtWm00
Metamora got to enjoy the spoils of winning a Class 3A boys’ basketball state title last Saturday at State Farm Center. Holly Hart/The News-Gazette

CHAMPAIGN — Two years down, hopefully many more to go.

The latest IHSA boys’ basketball state tournament has come and gone from State Farm Center.

I felt it was another successful version of the annual showcase.

It did well in following the 2022 re-debut of high school state basketball being played locally, after the boys’ tournaments of 1996 through 2019 happened in Peoria.

Here are some of my thoughts on state at State Farm, after spending all three days at the latest tournament.

Positive: Venue

The home of Illinois basketball gives off a big-time feel unrivaled in the state.

There’s nothing quite like getting to take the court and sink shots after watching the Illini men and women do the same for the last few months.

On area I’d suggest is toning down the in-house music in favor of giving more time to the student bands that play between and during games.

Speaking of those bands, the Wheaton St. Francis band absolutely kicked butt Saturday.

Negative: Schedule

It’s something IHSA executive director Craig Anderson recently told The News-Gazette that his organization is “navigating.”

The third-place games getting prime-time slots without prime-time crowds is a noteworthy issue that needs to be addessed.

The IHSA also might look at trying to get the pre-tournament shootaround back on the docket, to help alleviate some offensive woes seen last week.

Positive: Allowing celebration

It looked like IHSA and State Farm Center officials fostered an environment that permitted teams and spectators to enjoy their newly-earned spoils in the moment, albeit on a condensed schedule.

Positive: Front-page news

Thanks to the IHSA for allowing us to deliver mock front pages to the state champions, which you can see in the photo above. They especially seemed to be a hit with DePaul College Prep and Metamora.

