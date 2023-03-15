Open in App
Big warmup expected Thursday with temperatures near 60s

By Stephen Cropper,

6 days ago
You’ll like the warmup headed our way Thursday. After a chilly start, sunshine and south winds will push temperatures near 60 so plan some time outdoors.

Showers move in before midnight and continue off and on through the day Friday.

Friday’s morning commute will be wet so plan for delays and slowdowns on the roads. A second round of steadier rain and strong wind gusts will move through during the afternoon commute.

Colder air settles in for the weekend and may stir up a few snow flurries, but no accumulation is expected.

