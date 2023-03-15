Open in App
Chicago, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago police: 5 in custody after attempted robbery on CTA Red Line train in South Loop

5 days ago

Several suspects were taken into custody after Chicago police officers observed an attempted robbery on a CTA train Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred on the CTA Red Line in the 1100-block of South State Street at about 3:05 a.m., police said.

Police said a suspect discharged pepper spray before attempting to flee. Five suspects were taken into custody.

No officers were injured, but a suspect was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition with an unknown injury.

CTA Red Line trains were briefly stopped in the area, but normal service has resumed.

Further details were not immediately available.

