Real Wedding Guest-Approved Shoes That Will Have You Dancing All Night

Wedding season is just around the corner, and there’s a good chance the invites have already begun to trickle in. Whether you’re headed to a family member’s destination wedding or you’re going to be a bridesmaid at your BFF’s big day, it’s never too early to start planning your wedding looks from head to toe. Every element has to feel special and festive, but there is one item of clothing that can make or break not only your vibe, but your spirit as well: the shoes .

There’s nothing worse than sore feet that start to throb before the cocktail hour has even begun. I know a lot of people just gleefully kick off their shoes and dance the night away barefoot, but I have a deep fear of having my precious feet impaled by someone else’s stilettos. I also firmly believe that shoes complete a full look, and am loathe to remove mine at any point in the night — swollen, angry feet be damned.

In order to mentally, physically and spiritually prepare for the months ahead, I asked some of my colleagues at HuffPost, friends, and folks from the HuffPost Women Facebook group for their comfiest wedding shoe recommendations. Most of them are seasoned bridesmaid veterans with excellent tips on which shoes will get you through the night blister-free. Read on and pick up a pair of these comfortable cuties for yourself and get ready to dance til ya drop.

