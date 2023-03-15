Did Liam Hemsworth Cheat On Miley Cyrus 'Multiple Times'? This Lyric From Her Song ‘Muddy Feet’ Is Making People Think So

Shutterstock/Splash News

This post has been updated since its initial publish date to include more insight.

As Miley Cyrus continues to climb the charts with her instant-hit and self-love anthem, “Flowers,” rumors of her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth cheating on her during their marriage continue to persist on Twitter.

Cyrus has not confirmed or denied whether these rumors are true (or if they inspired any songs on her new album, Endless Summer , as many fans think). Here’s what we know:

Is “Flowers” About Liam Hemsworth Cheating?

Last week, Cyrus, 30, broke the internet after sharing the infectious and danceable track, “Flowers,” and caught the attention of fans with lyrics that chronicle someone choosing themselves over a failing relationship.

While Cyrus hasn’t broken down the lyrics or revealed exactly what they allude to, many fans became convinced (and shared their many theories on TikTok and Twitter) that the jam was written about Hemsworth’s reported infidelities when the two were married.

With the track’s release date being Hemsworth‘s birthday (January 13th), many Twitter users suspected that the lyrics might have been inspired by Cyrus’ on-again, off-again relationship with the actor, 33, which ended for good in 2019, along with their marriage.

Why Do Fans Think Hemsworth Was Unfaithful To Cyrus?

One viral Twitter rumor that emerged in the wake of Cyrus releasing “Flowers” is that Hemsworth cheated on her with 14 women in the same house where the song’s music video was filmed.

This rumor seems to have started from a January 13th tweet by pop-culture observer Pop Tingz, which reads, “The house where the music video for Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ was recorded was previously used by Liam Hemsworth to cheat on Miley with more than 14 women while they were married.” While the tweet has garnered thousands of likes and retweets, it still has yet to be verified by a legitimate news source.



Another unverified—but popular—claim from supposed insiders is that Hemsworth once dedicated Bruno Mars’ 2012 hit “When I Was Your Man” to Cyrus at their wedding, and that her “Flowers” lyrics are a nod to those penned by Mars.

One line from Mars’ song that seems to back up this theory is “I should’ve bought you flowers and held your hand.” Cyrus notably sings on “Flowers,” “I can buy myself flowers,” and later, “I can hold my own hand.”

Cyrus & Hemsworth’s Relationship Timeline

Cyrus and Hemsworth famously met in June 2009 on the set of The Last Song and began dating soon after. They reportedly split (according to E! ) for the first time in August 2010, got back together in September of that year, broke up again in November, and reunited once more in April of 2011.

In March 2012, engagement rumors began swirling. Hemsworth officially confirmed to have proposed in June of that year, and in September 2013, they called off their engagement.



The rollercoaster ride continued when the couple confirmed they got back together and reignited their engagement (again!) in October 2016, and they finally tied the knot in December 2018. Sadly, the two broke up in August 2019 and Hemsworth filed for divorce.

In a poignant December 2020 interview with Howard Stern, the “Malibu” singer got vulnerable about her and Hemsworth’s relationship. According to her, their traumatic experience of losing their Malibu house in a fire prompted their December 2018 nuptials.



“We were together since [I was] 16,” Cyrus explained. “Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged — I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu — which if you listen to my voice pre-and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice.”

“I lost everything… And so in trying to put that back together, instead of going, ‘Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn’t do for myself; it forced me to let go,’ I ran toward the fire.” Cyrus explained, adding that she “clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him.”



At the time, Cyrus stressed that she didn’t have any bad blood between her and Hemsworth after separating. “I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will,” she said.

“Flowers” is the lead single from her new album Endless Summer Vacation , which came out March 10th.

Fans Think Her New Song ‘Muddy Feet’ Is About Hemsworth Cheating On Her For Months

Fans have also been speculating that another song, “Muddy Feet” from Cyrus’ eighth studio album hints that Hemsworth was cheating on her “multiple times” during their marriage. Cyrus can be seen dancing along to the track at her album party.



The lyrics of the song “Muddy Feet,” which samples Christina Aguilera’s hit song “Genie in a Bottle,” follow a woman that can smell the perfume that’s not her own on her lover and now she knows why he keeps “closing curtains.” The song also says that her lover keeps coming back with his muddy feet and now she has to do something about it.

“And you smell like perfume that I didn’t purchase / Now I know why you’ve been closing the curtains / Get the f–k out of my house,” she sings on the track that also features singer-songwriter Sia.

Miley Cyrus And Boyfriend Maxx Morando Make Rare Public Outing Together

Cyrus and her new rockstar boyfriend Maxx Morando, 24, recently made a rare (and stylish!) outing at the Versace Fall-Winter 2023 runway show on Thursday, March 9. At the event, the “Wrecking Ball” singer stunned in a pink and black chiffon gown adorned with silver chain details and a thigh-high slit while her boyfriend donned a blue velvet suit and chic, black sunglasses. Cyrus also debuted her new blonde and brunette two-toned hair at the fashion show.