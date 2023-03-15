Brooke Shields And Angela Bassett Slay The Barbiecore Trend For 'Time' Women Of The Year Gala

Splash News

Time hosted its second annual Women of The Year gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 8th – which just so happened to be International Women’s Day , which we don’t think was a coincidence – to celebrate some of the women on its Women of the Year list, which highlights the achievements of women pursuing an equalized world. And it’s safe to say that the A-list guests pulled out all the stops on the red carpet!

Two of the many stars who turned heads on the red carpet were Brooke Shields and Angela Bassett (the latter of whom was nominated for a ‘Best Supporting Actress’ Oscar this year for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ) who had the same idea of dressing in the ever-popular Barbiecore trend for the occasion!

Brooke Shields Wears Barbiecore Suit To ‘Time’ Women Of The Year Gala

The 57-year-old ageless actress stunned on the red carpet, wearing a head-to-toe Barbiecore-inspired ensemble consisting of high-waisted flared pants, a bralette, and an oversized blazer, all of which came in the same bright pink shade, although the lining of her blazer came in a lighter pink hue, which was visible when she rolled up the sleeves. We love the contrast!

The Blue Lagoon star accessorized with expertly matching pink pointed toe suede heels and a rose gold box clutch to add some more contrast to the ensemble, and her shiny brunette locks were worn in an effortless down do tumbling over her shoulders.

Honoree Angela Bassett Wears Soft Pink Valentino Jumpsuit To Women Of The Year Gala

Angela Bassett, who was one of the honorees at the event, also went down the Barbiecore route in an equally attention-grabbing ‘fit consisting of a plunging Valentino jumpsuit from the Pre-Fall 23 collection, complete with feather trim on the sleeves, and a contrasting lime green belt tied in the middle.

Valentino is rather fond of this styling detail at the moment, as you may recall Jennifer Lopez teaming the sequin embellished Valentino dress that she wore to the Shotgun Wedding premiere in Hollywood back in January with a contrasting bright yellow waist belt. The 64-year-old Black Panther actress accessorized with a Valentino Garavani bag in a contrasting shade of light pink, and statement earrings, while her makeup was soft and complemented the outfit perfectly.