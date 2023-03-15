Hillside Gives Way Below a Baldwin Hills Home as Rain Drenches Southland Again

Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, CA: Part of a hillside where a home sits above, gave way late Tuesday night sending a small tree and mud down to the street below blocking the roadway on the 5200 block of El Mirador Drive in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Zak Holman / KNN

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and requested city resources at the location as another rainstorm drenched the Southland.

The debris flow was coming from the rear side of the 4000 block of Punta Alta Drive and was reported at 11:34 p.m., Mar. 14.

Zak Holman, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2023 Key News Network