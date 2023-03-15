Ten questions about the NCAA Division III Final Four and Mount Union's semifinal game

It's Final Week for the NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Tournament .

For the first time in the event's 47-year history, the Mount Union Purple Raiders will be a participant.

Mount Union (29-2) will face Wisconsin-Whitewater (25-7) in a national semifinal Thursday in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The third-ranked Purple Raiders carry a 19-game winning streak into the Final Four. Despite finishing third in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, the Warhawks are heating up at the right time. They have won nine straight.

Here are 10 questions about the Final Four going into the semifinals:

What time is the Mount Union-Whitewater game?

The Raiders and Warhawks play at 8 p.m., Thursday.

Who plays in the other NCAA Division III Final Four semifinal?

Christopher Newport (28-3) will face Swarthmore (28-3) in the first semifinal at 5:30 p.m.

When is the D3 national championship game?

The semifinals winners return Saturday for the title game at 4 p.m.

Will any of the NCAA Division III Final Four games be televised?

CBS Sports Network will televise the national championship game.

How did Mount Union men's basketball get here?

Mount Union beat Anderson 73-65 , Lancaster Bible 90-66 , North Park 102-85 and Wisconsin-Oshkosh 78-67 . All four wins came at home.

How did Whitewater men's basketball get here?

Whitewater defeated Wabash 90-83, Case Western Reserve 78-75, Johns Hopkins 83-82 in overtime and Oswego State 77-74. All four wins came on the road.

Who are the Mount Union, Whitewater basketball coaches?

Mike Fuline is 223-97 in 12 seasons at Mount Union. Fuline has led the Purple Raiders to four Ohio Athletic Conference regular-season championships and four NCAA Tournament appearances, including their first Final Four this year. He was named the D3hoops.com Region 7 Coach of the Year and the NABC District 7 Coach of the Year this season.

Pat Miller is 434-166 is 22 seasons at Whitewater. Miller has led the Warhawks to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances. His 2011-12 and 2013-14 teams won the national championship. Miller also won a national title as a player on Whitewater's 1988-89 team.

Who are the projected starters for Mount Union, Whitewater?

MOUNT UNION: Christian Parker, 6-6, Jr. F; Jeffery Mansfield, 6-3, Sr., G; Collen Gurley, 6-3, Sr., G; Braedon Poole, 6-5, Gr. F; Darrell Newsom Jr., 6-3, Gr., F

WHITEWATER: Carter Capstrain, 6-5, Soph., F; Trevon Chislom, 6-6, Jr., F; Jameer Barker, 6-3, Soph., G; Miles Barnstable, 6-2, Fr. G; Delvin Barnstable, 6-4, Jr., G

Who are Mount Union basketball's top players?

Christian Parker averages a team-leading 18.5 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Purple Raiders. He was voted the Ohio Athletic Conference Player of the Year , D3hoops.com Region 7 Player of the Year and NABC District 7 Player of the Year. The NABC also named him a first team All-American. ... Collen Gurley and Darrell Newson Jr. are Mount Union's top 3-point threats. Gurley is the team's second-leading scorer at 14.5 points a game. He was selected first-team All-OAC. Newsom was named the OAC's Defensive Player of the Year. ... Jeffery Mansfield is averaging 13.0 points and 5.0 assists since becoming a starter in early February. He scored a season-high 24 points in Mount Union's round of 16 win over North Park.

Who are Whitewater basketball's top players?

Freshman Miles Barnstable is the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year. Barnstable leads the Warhawks in scoring at 16.2 points a game and is averaging 23.3 points in the NCAA Tournament. He also has hit a team-high 63 3-pointers. ... Trevon Chislom is Whitewater's second-leading scorer at 15.7 points a game. Chislom has scored in double figures 22 of the Warhawks' last 23 games. He poured in 29 points in the team's WIAC Tournament championship game win over Wisconsin-Oshkosh. ... Delvin Barnstable, Miles' older brother, averages a team-leading 6.2 rebounds a game. ... Jameer Barker leads Whitewater in assists with 96.

