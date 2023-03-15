Open in App
Newcomerstown, OH
The Coshocton Tribune

Local News Briefs

By Coshocton Tribune,

4 days ago
Vehicle strikes bridge in hit-and-run

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported a two-vehicle traffic crash from 8:17 p.m. Monday on the Three Rivers Bridge, with one vehicle fleeing the scene.

Deputies said Duane Means II, 29, of Newcomerstown, was traveling west when another vehicle attempted to pass him and struck the passenger side of the vehicle. Means' vehicle went across the oncoming lanes of traffic, onto the side walk and struck the bridge railing before coming to rest. Means was transported to Coshocton Regional Medical Center for complaint-type injuries.

The striking vehicle was described as a white or silver Jeep with driver side damage. Authorities searched the area for the vehicle, but couldn't find it. Anyone with information can contact the sheriff's office at 740-622-2411. Assisting on scene were Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services, Coshocton Fire Department and Prince's Wrecker Service.

Benefit set for girl with cancer

COSHOCTON − A benefit for Violet Dawn Webster will be at 3 p.m. March 26 at the Army Navy Garrison 628, 133 S. Sixth St.

The spaghetti dinner will be by donation. There will also be a silent auction, 50/50 drawing, 50/50 card drawing and a possible bake sale.

The 4-year-old was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor in December. Most of it has been removed, but she is still undergoing chemotherapy. Proceeds will go to medical and travel expenses.

An account is also setup at Home Loan Savings Bank under Violet Dawn Webster Benefit Fund. For more information, call Danielle Eaches at 740-610-6127 or Brenda Eaches at 740-502-7271.

Bergman speaking at local church

FRESNO − Jerry Bergman will be speaking Sunday at Chili Crossroad Bible Church, 29445 County Road 10, Fresno. "And God Created Dogs" will be at 9:30 a.m. and "Human Evolution?" will be at 10:30 a.m.

He has seven graduate degrees and written 20 books. Call the church for more information at 740-545-9707 or go to chilicrossroads.org.

River View Legislative Committee meeting

WARSAW − The Legislative Committee of the River View Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the administrative office, 26496 Ohio 60, Warsaw.

Children's choir performing April 5

COSHOCTON − The African Children's Choir will perform at 7 p.m. April 5 at the Coshocton Church of the Nazarene, 1058 Orange St.

"Just As I Am" combines traditional hymns with African cultural sounds and a visual story of God's faithfulness.

Medical center launches backpack campaign

COSHOCTON − Coshocton Regional Medical Center is launching its annual Fill the Backpack campaign to provide school supplies to about 3,300 area elementary students.

Items needed include backpacks, pencils, crayons, scissors, glue sticks, colored pencils, dry erase markers, tissues, yellow highlighters and pencil boxes. Contact Kaylee Andrews for more information at 740-623-4450 or kandrews3@primehealthcare.com.

