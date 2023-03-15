Open in App
Ashland County, OH
Five tax levies, 1 alcohol option await Ashland county voters during May 2 election

By Zach Tuggle, Ashland Times Gazette,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zL5nA_0lJTMik000

There are no candidates on the ballot for the May 2 primary election in Ashland County.

"It's a small election," said Amanda Jones, director of the Ashland County Board of Elections.

One alcohol question and five tax levies will be decided when voters head to the polls this spring.

The majority of the county's precincts will have no need to report.

"There is nothing for the city of Ashland to vote on for this election," Jones said. "There are no candidates and no issues."

Five tax questions and one issue on the ballot

Voters in the Mapleton Local School District are being asked to consider a 0.75% additional, five-year income tax. That new levy would begin Jan. 1, 2024, and would cover current expenses.

In the Hillsdale Local School District, voters are asked to consider a 1.25% income tax renewal. If it is renewed, that tax would begin fresh Jan. 1, 2024 and run for another 10 years to cover existing expenses.

County residents who are in the West Holmes Local School District are being asked to renew a 2.5-mill, five-year levy "for permanent improvements."

The Polk-Jackson-Perry Joint Fire District has placed a 1.9-mill, five-year levy renewal on the ballot "for payment of permanent and part-time firefighters."

Voters in Vermillion Township will have two items on their ballots this spring.

The first is a 0.3-mill, five-year replacement levy "for fire protection and emergency medical services."

The second Vermillion Township consideration is for the Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverages at BellStores.

Temporary location change for some voters

Two of the county's polling locations have changed for the May 2 primary election, but will return to normal in November.

Hillsdale voters who typically would vote at the Eagles Club will vote at the Jeromesville Fire Department, 20 West North Street.

Mapleton voters who normally would vote at the Eagles Club will vote at Trinity Baptist Church, 891 state Route 511 in Ashland.

"That’s just for this election," Jones said. "There’s less than 200 voters total for both of those."

Early voting will be available at the elections office

Registration deadline for those who want to vote in the May 2 primary is April 3. The elections office will remain open until 9 p.m. that day so that staff can help latecomers.

Early, in-person absentee voting will be available at the elections office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays from April 4 to April 21, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 24 to April 28 (voting will be extended until 8:30 p.m. on April 25), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29 and then 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 30.

The Ashland County Board of Elections is at 110 Cottage St., suite 106. The office's phone number is 419-282-4224.

Voters are reminded that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a new bill into law this year that requires voters to show photo identification when they arrive to vote in person.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 2.

New elections director and deputy director named

The upcoming election will be the first with Jones at the helm of the Board of Elections.

Jones joined the elections staff in 2019 and served as deputy director for the past two years, according to Andrew Keller, a member of the Ashland County Board of Elections.

Keller, during the regular meeting the first week of March, nominated Jones to be the county's next elections director, and the rest of the board unanimously agreed.

"Considering the difficulties of conducting elections during COVID-19, I would say Amanda has been baptized by fire," Keller said. "She truly has emerged as an outstanding leader, calm under pressure and always polite and reliable."

Shannon Johnson was appointed deputy director of the Board of Elections.

ztuggle@gannett.com

419-564-3508

Twitter: @zachtuggle

