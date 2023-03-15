Open in App
Curious what’s under construction by Braum’s on West Kellogg? Here’s your answer

By Carrie Rengers,

4 days ago

There’s dirt work underway just west of Braum’s at Goddard Galleria, and it’s for a new Starbucks .

The 100-acre mixed used Galleria development is along Kellogg between 183rd Street West and the Genesis Sports Complex . It’s where Walmart , Dairy Queen and a Murphy Express gas station already are.

Goddard Mayor Hunter Larkin said the coffee chain’s arrival is a good statement for the city.

“If Starbucks is willing to put their money in Goddard, so will other businesses,” he said. “I expect to see more of this happen.”

Classic Real Estate agent Dwayne Dugan handled the Starbucks deal for his and his family’s Galleria development.

He said he also has an urgent care facility under contract and is negotiating for another fast food restaurant.

Dugan said he and his family are seeking more retail, hotels and office uses as well.

Starbucks should open by this fall.

“We’ve got a lot of good momentum going on,” Larkin said. “Goddard’s future looks bright.”

