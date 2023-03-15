Open in App
New Castle, PA
Beaver County Times

New Castle museum takes part in Warner Bros.' centennial celebration

By From Staff Reports,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lPdWg_0lJTJnKg00

NEW CASTLE – The Warner Cascade Theatre Museum will join in the celebration of Warner Brothers Studios' 100th anniversary with a schedule of events designed to bring national focus to the historic site where the four Warner Brothers ― Harry, Albert, Sam and Jack ― opened their very first theater.

That theater, the Cascade, opened Feb. 2, 1907, in New Castle. Warner Studios officially celebrated its incorporation on April 4, 1923.

The local series of events will kick off April 4 with an open house and free film presentations at the Warner Cascade Theatre Museum at 11 S. Mill St.

The museum will open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a viewing of Cass Warner’s celebrated documentary "The Brothers Warner − in the Cascade Theatre."

The young at heart will enjoy continuous Looney Tunes in the Bijou Theatre, with free popcorn and liquid refreshments.

A special event throughout the day will be photo ops with Bug Bunny. The first 200 visitors that day receive a free,“I’m a Bugs Buddy” pin.

The event is being co-sponsored by The New Castle Public Library and Lawrence County Historical Society, which will present information and activities.

“Local celebrations will continue throughout the year, with special showings of Warner Brothers classic films," Gerald Kern, museum president, said.

Classic Wednesday Matinees will run at noon in the Cascade Theatre, with "Looney Noons" at noon on Saturdays.

All films will be free, with a full schedule provided at a later date.

