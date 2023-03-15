Open in App
Times Recorder

Jenna Jordan portrays 'Cinderella'

By Special to the Zanesville Times Recorder,

4 days ago

ZANESVILLE − Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella: Enchanted Edition” opens Friday for a two-weekend run at the Renner, Home of Zane Trace Players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tWbyP_0lJTJkgV00

Based on the beloved fairytale, this take on the Cinderella story is based on the 1997 television movie of the famous Rodgers & Hammerstein musical that originally debuted on television in 1955.

The titular character, having lost both parents at a young age, dreams of a more fantastic life, but cannot escape the clutches of her stepmother and two stepsisters. Then, it is announced a royal ball is taking place and all maidens in the kingdom must attend. What the kingdom doesn’t know is the royal highness, Prince Christopher, is going along with a plan his parents have concocted. Despite the stepfamily’s best efforts, Cinderella makes it to the ball and meets the prince, with the help of her little animal friends and her Fairy Godmother. The rest of the story is well known, but this version provides just as many laughs and whimsy that has made this musical loved by many generations.

This show features many memorable songs, including “The Prince Is Giving a Ball,” “In My Own Little Corner,” “Ten Minutes Ago,” “Stepsisters Lament,” and more.

Jenna Jordan portrays Cinderella and Blake Nesselroad leads as the Prince. Tahnee Kay plays the Fairy Godmother. The stepmother is played by Jodi Wolfe and the stepsisters are played by Ashley Scott and Andrea Schmitt. Matt Swingle portrays Lionel, the royal steward, and Rob Cook and Amanda Cox play the king and queen.

Izzy Householder, Cora Kim, Haidyn Touvell, Makenzie Touvell, Briella Petr, and Nora Kay are featured as the little animals who befriend Cinderella.

The ensemble includes Maya Bailey, Lennon Blagg, Elise Clark, Abby Cox, Robert Cutter, Sadie Finck, Lexie Geyer, Kate Hoover, Lee Hoover, Thomas Hoover, Lana Humphrey, Paige Johnson, Noah Kirkbride, Olivia Kirkbride, Avie Mosebrook, Allie Norman, Michelle Robison, Chrissy Swope, Rich Tolliver, Dyna Watiker and Autumn Wheeler. These performers will be featured in various roles throughout the show, from villagers to carriage attendees and palace guests.

The musical is under the co-direction of Christy Rahrig and Alaine Kay Sakal, with Kevin Rahrig and Tom Tompkins as musical directors. Shelley Tolliver serves as producer and Lisa Burkhart is choreographer. The production team includes Allison McConaha as stage manager and Dakota McConaha as lighting designer. The play is being produced through special arrangement from Concord Theatricals.

Performances are at 8 p.m. March 17, 18, 24 and 25 and 2:30 p.m. March 19 and 26. Tickets are available at therenner.org or by calling the box office at 740-453-8481. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students and $5 for children. An ASL interpreter will be on stage for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. The Renner is at 148 N. Seventh St.

Information and photos submitted by Zane Trace Players.

