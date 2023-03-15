Lucas softball focusing on next play mentality in 2023

LUCAS — Goldfish have a reputation for having a three-second memory.

Ted Lasso taught us that.

So, for the Lucas Cubs softball team, they want to be goldfish, especially when someone makes a mistake. If they can move on to the next play and forget about what mistake may have just happened, they can flip around last year's 5-13 record and piece together a successful run.

"Our biggest X-factor to being successful is communication and a positive mindset," Lucas coach Jackie Alt said. "We have a downfall of becoming negative at one mistake and we are working on changing that mindset. If we go into every game with a positive mindset and do the small things well consistently, then I believe we can besuccessful. We also need to make sure we play as a team."

Alt, who is in her second season at the helm, brings back seven letterwinners and seven starters from last year's squad. Sophomore Zoey Baker, who is coming off of knee surgery in both knees and is expected to see her first varsity action of her career, will take over at catcher for the graduated Tori Sauder. Senior first baseman Marissa Caugherty brings a big bat back after hitting .373 and earning second team All-Mid-Buckeye Conference honors a season ago.

Junior Trinity Stickney will start at second base after hitting .296 last year and earning her second letter in softball. Sophomore Maddie Boyer was an honorable mention All-MBC player last year and will start at third base after hitting .242. Junior Kailyn Caugherty will start at shortstop. She hit .275 last season when she earned the second varsity letter of her career.

Junior Abigail Smith will start in left field with senior Isabel Alt in center and senior Tailor Camp in right. Alt hit .310 last season and will be a four-year letterwinner this season.

Junior Alyssa Shay returns to the circle after earning first team All-MBC honors last season as a sophomore. She hit .229 and sported a 4.77 earned run average with 34 strikeouts. Boyer and Marissa Caugherty will both see time in the circle as well.

Senior Sydnee Blackledge, sophomore Olivia Brown and freshmen Olivia Culler, Seara Ammons, Emma Hamm and Myah Midkiff will all bring depth to the lineup.

"Players to watch for from our team this year are Marissa Caugherty, Isabel Alt, Maddie Boyer and AlyssaShay," Jackie Alt said. "Marissa has a big bat. She’s a power hitter and is smart at the plate batting .373 last year. She also has a strong arm and contributes well to our pitching.

"Isabel Alt is also a senior this year. She also has a big bat and is a utility player in the field. She plays great in centerfield but has contributed at third and catcher as well.

"Maddie Boyer is only a sophomore this year but shows great leadership on the team. She has worked really hard in the off-season and it shows in her pitching. She also covers a lot of ground at shortstop and brings a good bat to the plate. Alyssa is our ace pitcher. She throws accurately and helps our defense tremendously. She also plays a very good second base."

The Cubs have what it takes to compete well in the Mid-Buckeye Conference if not win the whole thing.

"This year’s goals are to play well consistently and be competitive in the league," Jackie Alt said. "In order to do this we have to do the little things correctly all the time. We need to gain confidence and have a positive mindset. Loudonville seems like the team to beat. We are hopeful to be competitive in all league games."

The Cubs begin the season on March 27 at home against Danville.

jfurr@gannett.com

740-244-9934

Twitter: @JakeFurr11