Trotwood apartment complex catches fire

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A fire broke out at an apartment complex on Macduff Drive in Trotwood on Wednesday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the first call for a fire on Macduff Drive near Westbrook Road came in around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15.

Previous 2 NEWS reporting indicates that the apartment complex had been hit in the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes.

Crews on the scene told 2 NEWS that no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Dispatch reported that crews had to tackle the fire with an exterior approach as the building started to collapse.

(WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)

(WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)

Photo submitted by viewer

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.