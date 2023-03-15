Open in App
Trotwood, OH
See more from this location?
WDTN

Trotwood apartment complex catches fire

By Katie Shatsby,

4 days ago

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A fire broke out at an apartment complex on Macduff Drive in Trotwood on Wednesday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the first call for a fire on Macduff Drive near Westbrook Road came in around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15.

Sewer suspects captured after plunging into Ohio river to evade police

Previous 2 NEWS reporting indicates that the apartment complex had been hit in the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes.

Crews on the scene told 2 NEWS that no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Dispatch reported that crews had to tackle the fire with an exterior approach as the building started to collapse.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PhEVz_0lJTEi1g00
    (WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cwam0_0lJTEi1g00
    (WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ay9kR_0lJTEi1g00
    Photo submitted by viewer

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
One taken to hospital after reported Dayton crash
Dayton, OH12 hours ago
Fairborn, neighboring agencies respond to fire in Fairborn
Fairborn, OH1 day ago
Englewood drivers to see delays from waterline project
Englewood, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Plumbing work causes apartment fire in Huber Heights
Huber Heights, OH15 hours ago
Multiple agencies called to 2-alarm fire in Fairborn
Fairborn, OH1 day ago
Man hospitalized, woman detained following stabbing in Trotwood
Trotwood, OH8 hours ago
At least 1 hurt after officers, medics respond to crash in Clayton
Clayton, OH9 hours ago
Cincinnati police investigating early morning crash in Westwood
Cincinnati, OH12 hours ago
Man killed in Dayton house fire identified
Dayton, OH3 days ago
Piqua restarts Veteran Banner Program
Piqua, OH11 hours ago
Man dead after Middletown single-vehicle crash
Middletown, OH2 days ago
At least 1 hospitalized after car crashed into house in Trotwood
Trotwood, OH2 days ago
Coroner IDs man killed in Dayton house fire
Dayton, OH3 days ago
Man From Miami County Charged With Homicide in Death of Dayton Toddler
Dayton, OH1 day ago
VIDEO: Suspected OVI driver plows into Dayton police cruiser
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Man crashes SUV into Dayton business, runs away; Police request help from public
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Police investigate after person shot in Springfield
Springfield, OH2 days ago
Kettering Police seek help in identifying theft suspect
Kettering, OH22 hours ago
Man faces multiple charges after reported pursuit in Middletown
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Greene County to receive free Narcan kiosks
Fairborn, OH14 hours ago
Xenia police looking for information related to trailer theft
Xenia, OH2 days ago
2 people hospitalized after high-speed chase ends in crash
Dayton, OH14 hours ago
Food truck rallies return once again to Springfield
Dayton, OH1 day ago
1 hurt after 2-alarm fire at Springfield apartment complex
Springfield, OH4 days ago
Middletown man killed in crash; Police investigate
Middletown, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy