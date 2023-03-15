Open in App
Rochester, NY
See more from this location?
News 8 WROC

Funeral arrangements announced for victim in Main Street Armory crowd surge

By George Gandy,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ILpym_0lJT92nl00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Funeral arrangements for one of the victims who passed away after a crowd surge at the Main Street Armory have been announced in a GoFundMe set up by the victim’s loved ones.

35-year-old Brandy Miller was in attendance at a GloRilla concert held at the armory on March 5. As the concert was ending and everyone was leaving, the crowd began to rush the exits, trampling over Miller and several other concert-goers. Miller passed away from her injuries the next day.

Rochester Armory victim’s family speaks out

Calling hours will be on Monday, March 20 from 5-8 p.m. while the funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 21 from 11-1 p.m. at the Salvation Army Chapel.

According to the GoFundMe page , the loved ones of Miller set it up because they are financially unprepared to hold a funeral for her and are asking for support to help them celebrate her life.

So far, the GoFundMe page has raised over $14,000 to cover funeral expenses.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rochester, NY newsLocal Rochester, NY
Highland Hospital holds annual gala fundraiser
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Winter Renaissance Festivus returns to Rochester at Three Heads
Rochester, NY7 hours ago
Drug Recognition Experts part of STOP-DWI weekend
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Firefighters rescue injured man from banks of Genesee near Maplewood Park
Rochester, NY13 hours ago
Your News 8 Forecast for Rochester at 11
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Peleton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin holds demonstration, book signing at Eastview Mall
Rochester, NY10 hours ago
PHOTOS: Dansville Fire Department monitors ‘suspicious’ Castle on the Hill fire
Dansville, NY1 day ago
Three sentenced for Handy Street murder in Rochester
Rochester, NY2 days ago
‘Community Treasure’ Ruby Lockhart honored for service, advocacy and bravery
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Foodlink kicks off series of pop-up food pantries in Rochester
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Sunrise Smart Start: Carjacking arrest, Willow Center funding
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Funeral announced for LGBTQ+ activist Michael Gamilla
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Water rescue boat used to save man trapped by river
Rochester, NY9 hours ago
The Castle on the Hill in Dansville on fire
Dansville, NY1 day ago
Significant damage to building after Avenue A fire
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Mother of Aisha Haskins, 3rd victim of Armory crowd-surge, shares memories of her daughter
Rochester, NY3 days ago
NY Senate calls for new tax credit for parents of kids 3 and under
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Knighthawks and Veterans Outreach Center hosting Military Salute Sunday
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Batavia woman killed in 3-car crash
Batavia, NY2 days ago
Rochester Winter Renaissance Festivus is Sunday
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Inside the struggle over Code Blue
Rochester, NY3 days ago
MCSO seeks public help in finding missing Penfield girl
Penfield, NY1 day ago
Rochester woman pleads guilty to making internet threats and firearm possession
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Firefighters battle fire at vacant home on North Street
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Spring is on the way
Rochester, NY10 hours ago
Rochester man flees police, hits vehicle head-on, troopers say
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Uncovering Rochester’s Irish connections
Rochester, NY2 days ago
TV host Jimmy Fallon stops in local bars on St. Patrick’s Day
Rochester, NY1 day ago
‘Good Cause Eviction’ bills resurface in NY senate, assembly
Rochester, NY4 hours ago
RPD: Man shot in upper body on Arnett Blvd.
Rochester, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy