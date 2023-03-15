Open in App
Palmetto, FL
Bradenton Herald

New pizzeria opens in Palmetto with Chicago and Detroit-style pizza, wings and more

By James A. Jones Jr.,

4 days ago

There’s a new place in town to get your pizza, your burgers, chicken wings and more.

GTwo Pizzeria owners Jeff and Crystal Given tout their pizza, but they have also been selling a lot of other offerings since opening in November.

The new restaurant, on the east end of the Palmetto Village shopping center at 653 10th St. E. (behind the McDonald’s), benefits from Jeff’s four decades in the kitchen and Crystal’s hospitality and energy out front.

It also benefits from the location’s long history as a pizzeria, most recently as Nonna Mia, but previously as Pizza Pros.

Whether sandwiches, salads, chicken wings, burgers, Philly cheesesteaks or pizzas, guests appreciate the quality and the friendly atmosphere.

“It’s all about the guests, and the quality of what we deliver. We want them to be happy and satisfied with their purchase,” Jeff said.

The pizza at GTwo is a little thicker than New York-style pizza, and the couple is comfortable calling it Chicago-style. They also offer Detroit deep-dish pizza, which seems to be growing in popularity.

Pizza prices start at $9.50 for a 10-inch cheese pizza and $13.50 for a 16-inch.

Specialty pizzas include The Works (pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, mushrooms, green peppers and onions), Pig Out (pepperoni, sausage, ham and, bacon), Hawaiian (ham and pineapple), barbecue chicken and Buffalo chicken.

Also on the pizza menu: Philly cheesesteak, Alfredo (Alfredo sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheeses), spinach Alfredo, white, tomato and basil, veggie, four cheese and chicken Florentine.

The menu also includes calzones, strombolis, hot subs, cold subs, sandwiches, wraps and pasta.

Crystal’s favorite from the pizza menu is the Alfredo, while Jeff says he is a traditional pizza guy.

“I love the red sauce,” he said.

“It’s all recipe-based and made from scratch,” Jeff said.

Previous stops on his career path include ownership of other restaurants and working for Chili’s and Cicis Pizza.

Crystal is a personal trainer and head coach of Amazing Athletes, a children’s multi-sport program .

The couple has a ribbon cutting and grand opening planned 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 4.

Beyond that, they also have their sights set on opening additional GTwo restaurants (so named for the initial of their last name and the two of them). Likely locations: Lakewood Ranch, Sarasota and perhaps Bradenton.

GTwo seats 24 and delivers within an 8-mile radius. The restaurant offers dining in, take out, delivery and catering.

Also assisting in the business are Crystal’s daughter, Eryn Campbell, and Eryn’s boyfriend, Andrew Visgar.

Hours are 4-9 p.m. Monday through Tuesday and 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Sunday.

For more information, call 941-722-1000 or visit gtwopizzeria.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10j9r4_0lJT8aUt00
GTwo ​Pizzeria owners Jeff and Crystal Given, shown March 13, 2023,​ tout their pizza, but they have also been selling a lot of other offerings since opening in November at at 653 Tenth St. E. , Palmetto, behind McDonald's.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sv3cu_0lJT8aUt00
GTwo ​Pizzeria owners Jeff and Crystal Given, shown March 13, 2023,​ tout their pizza, but they have also been selling a lot of other offerings since opening in November at at 653 Tenth St. E. , Palmetto, behind McDonald’s. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WLDXv_0lJT8aUt00
GTwo ​Pizzeria owners Jeff and Crystal Given tout their pizza, but they have also been selling a lot of other offerings since opening in November at at 653 Tenth St. E. , Palmetto, behind McDonald’s. GTwo ​Pizzeria photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1USnPa_0lJT8aUt00
GTwo ​Pizzeria owners Jeff and Crystal Given tout their pizza, but they have also been selling a lot of other offerings, including the double-decker burger, shown above, since opening in November at at 653 Tenth St. E. , Palmetto, behind McDonald's.

