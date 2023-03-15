Hey lizard face: Bucyrus Public Library introduces reptile club

Allowing a lizard to stand on your face is not recommended, Mac Gies assured the group gathered for the first reptile club meeting at the Bucyrus Public Library on Monday evening.

His son, Benji, 12, had been showing the group his bearded dragon, Allie, and was allowing it to crawl wherever it wanted. The 20 or so people gathered laughed as the lizard crawled across the boy's upturned face to stand straddling his cheek.

"He's asking for a special gift," Mac Gies said, chuckling.

As the crowd watched Allie's antics, Gies — whose wife, Tricia, is the library's communications manager — shared information about a variety of reptiles and some tips for keeping them as pets.

Tricia Gies said the new club will meet at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month.

"Right now, we just kind of want to see what everybody wants," she said of the inaugural meeting.

