Clyde grad travels to Czech Republic with U of Findlay choir

CLYDE - A 2021 Clyde High School graduate had the opportunity to take her first international trip when she traveled to the Czech Republic with a university choir. Averie Fritz, a pharmaceutical science major at the University of Findlay, visited the Czech Republic with the university’s choir club, Take Note, from Feb. 25 to March 4. She is the daughter of Richard and Nikki Fritz of Clyde.

The trip was organized by SeaHwa Jung, the university’s director of choral activities.

“Our director, Dr. Jung, talked to the Take Note officers about going because he taught there this summer. He had the idea to bring the choir there,” said Fritz, who is the club treasurer.

Visting university choir performed in Prague

In addition to performing their own songs, the choir also performed with the University of Hradec Kralove choir on the university campus and with a community choir inside a castle in Prague. The university choir learned English songs in anticipation of Take Note’s visit.

“Most of the songs were in English, so it was a way to share our language, but some songs were in Italian and Latin, so we sang in those languages, too,” Fritz said. “Their choir sings ‘Missa Festiva’ every year, so we sang that with them.”

Fritz sang with the women’s choir and the a cappella group at Clyde High School. Experiencing a musical group in a foreign country was eye-opening for her.

“It was definitely interesting because they have their own way of learning music — the way they warm up, and even their space was different. When we performed at the university, they set up risers on wooden blocks. It was not what you would see here,” she said. “It was good hearing all those voices. Lots of people came to support us.”

And, of course, she was not accustomed to performing in a castle.

“There were murals on the ceiling, and everyone was very welcoming,” she said. “After every performance, they had a reception.”

Visiting Czech Republic was a 'culture shock'

During the trip, the choir members toured Prague.

“We toured the Petrof piano factory. That was awesome,” she said. “We toured the castle and saw the astronomical clock.”

Visiting the Czech Republic was a “culture shock,” Fritz said, even down to the food.

“The coffee was very different. They make stuff differently. In general, the food isn’t super sugary — even the pastries,” she said.

The culture shock was part of the purpose of the trip.

“It expanded our vision of the world. For most of the students, including myself, it was the first time we traveled out of the U.S.,” Fritz said.

While the trip was making their world bigger, it was also making it a bit more intimate.

“The most important thing about the trip was the choir became closer,” Fritz said. “It was a great time for us. Before the trip, I didn’t know everyone super well.”

After the trip, Take Note members discussed the possibility of returning to the Czech Republic, and they hope to invite the University of Hradec Kralove choir to Ohio.

“We can show them our culture,” Fritz said.

Take Note is just one element of her experience at the University of Findlay that Fritz is enjoying. She is glad the expedited pharmacy program will allow her to start her career early, and she is enjoying life as a resident student.

“I love it. Campus life is great,” she said. “It’s a small campus, so I feel like I always have a friend around.”

