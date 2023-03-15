Open in App
Athens, GA
Kirby Smart, Georgia players speak out on team culture questions: ‘It feels like a slap in the face’

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com,

5 days ago
Kirby Smart began his press conference by speaking about the Georgia football culture. It has come under attack this offseason for a variety of reasons.

Smart and his players felt it was important to shed light on the team culture while acknowledging things have to be better.

“Culture is still growing,” Georgia defensive lineman Zion Logue said. “Coming from the inside, people questioning our culture, questioning our character is like a slap in the face sometimes. That comes with it. We just have to keep working and put our best foot forward.”

Reed more at DawgNation.com .

