Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid or Giannis Antetokounmpo? The key stats you need to know in 2023 MVP debate

The NBA's most prestigious end-of-season award is heading toward another photo finish.
While Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum have found themselves a part of the MVP conversation throughout the 2022-23 season, it looks like it's going to end up being a three-player race.
Nikola Jokic could make history by becoming only the fourth player to win the award in three straight seasons. After finishing runner-up to Jokic in each of the last two seasons, Joel Embiid is building his strongest case yet. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is posting the best numbers of his career on the top-seeded Bucks.
Stats alone don't determine the MVP winner, but there's no denying that they are a big part of the discussion.
With that in mind, here's how Jokic, Embiid and Antetokounmpo currently compare in various categories as the season draws to a close.
(All stats current through games played on March 14, 2023)
SIGN UP TO WATCH EVERY GAME ON NBA LEAGUE PASS: U.S. and U.K. | All other countries
Nikola Jokic vs. Joel Embiid vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: Traditional stats
Embiid has the edge over both Jokic and Antetokounmpo in scoring. He's also averaging more stocks per game (blocks plus steals). A three-time All-Defensive Second Team selection, Embiid has proven himself to be one of the best anchors in the NBA.
Jokic, who could become only the third player in NBA history to average a triple-double, leads the way in assists and is tied with Antetokounmpo in rebounds. He's on pace to become the first center ever to average double-digit assists in a single season.
Antetokounmpo doesn't lead a single category outright other than turnovers, but he's arguably the league's best player today. In addition to being the only one with a championship, he's a two-time MVP and one-time Defensive Player of the Year.
Antetokounmpo could join some exclusive company himself with averages of at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per game.
| Per game
| Jokic
| Embiid
| Antetokounmpo
| Points
| 24.7
| 33.4
| 31.5
| Rebounds
| 11.9
| 10.0
| 11.9
| Assists
| 10.0
| 4.1
| 5.5
| Turnovers
| 3.6
| 3.4
| 3.9
| Blocks
| 0.7
| 1.6
| 0.8
| Steals
| 1.2
| 1.1
| 0.7
| Minutes
| 33.9
| 35.0
| 32.6
| Field goal %
| 63.0
| 53.9
| 54.1
| 3-point %
| 40.5
| 35.4
| 28.4
| Free throw %
| 81.7
| 85.4
| 65.4
Jokic has played the most games and minutes of the three MVP candidates. Embiid and Antetokounmpo have played the same number of games, but Embiid has played more minutes.
| Totals
| Jokic
| Embiid
| Antetokounmpo
| Games
| 61
| 54
| 54
| Points
| 1,507
| 1,804
| 1,703
| Rebounds
| 725
| 541
| 643
| Assists
| 607
| 222
| 297
| Turnovers
| 219
| 186
| 213
| Blocks
| 40
| 89
| 43
| Steals
| 76
| 61
| 40
| Minutes
| 2,065
| 1,890
| 1,758
Nikola Jokic vs. Joel Embiid vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: Advanced stats
This is where Jokic pops yet again .
There isn't much separating Jokic and Embiid in Player Efficiency Rating (PER), but Jokic holds a sizable lead over Embiid and Antetokounmpo in almost every other notable advanced stat.
Advanced stats have become quite polarizing, so that'll mean a lot to some and almost nothing to others.
| Stat
| Jokic
| Embiid
| Antetokounmpo
| Player Efficiency Rating
| 31.6
| 31.1
| 28.7
| Value Over Replacement
| 7.8
| 5.1
| 4.5
| Box Plus/Minus
| 12.9
| 8.7
| 8.2
| Win Shares
| 13.3
| 10.0
| 7.5
| True Shooting %
| 70.1
| 64.8
| 60.0
| Usage %
| 27.2
| 37.3
| 39.1
Nikola Jokic vs. Joel Embiid vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: Clutch stats
The clutch is defined as the last five minutes of a five-point game.
Jokic and Embiid have been two of the best clutch performers in the NBA this season, whereas the numbers point to Antetokounmpo struggling to score efficiently.
Only seven players have scored more points than Embiid in the clutch and only two have recorded more blocks. His plus-minus ranks second to Jokic for best in the league.
| Stat
| Jokic
| Embiid
| Antetokounmpo
| Games
| 27
| 30
| 27
| Wins
| 19
| 19
| 20
| Losses
| 8
| 11
| 7
| Points
| 98
| 114
| 69
| Rebounds
| 33
| 28
| 35
| Assists
| 25
| 12
| 16
| Blocks
| 3
| 8
| 0
| Steals
| 3
| 5
| 0
| Field goal %
| 52.9
| 50.0
| 37.5
| 3-point %
| 44.4
| 36.4
| 16.7
| Free throw %
| 80.0
| 85.7
| 72.2
| Plus-minus
| 84
| 79
| 13
Nikola Jokic vs. Joel Embiid vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: Team success
The Nuggets, 76ers and Bucks have been three of the best teams this season. They've each been dominant with their MVP candidate in the lineup, but Jokic is the only one whose team has a losing record without him.
The difference between how the Nuggets perform with Jokic on the court compared to when he's on the bench is the largest in the NBA for the second season in a row.
| Performance
| Jokic
| Embiid
| Antetokounmpo
| Record with
| 43-18 (70.5%)
| 36-18 (66.7%)
| 41-13 (75.9%)
| Record without
| 3-5 (37.5%)
| 9-4 (69.2%)
| 9-6 (60.0%)
| Offensive rating with
| 124.4
| 118.2
| 115.0
| Offensive rating without
| 102.3
| 112.6
| 108.5
| Defensive rating with
| 111.6
| 110.3
| 107.6
| Defensive rating without
| 114.2
| 113.2
| 109.1
| Net rating with
| 12.8
| 7.9
| 7.4
| Net rating without
| -11.9
| -0.6
| -0.6
How much should MVP voters weigh these stats? That's for them to decide.
Comments / 0