Open in App
Sporting News

Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid or Giannis Antetokounmpo? The key stats you need to know in 2023 MVP debate

By Scott Rafferty,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ov127_0lJSzQPQ00

The NBA's most prestigious end-of-season award is heading toward another photo finish.

While Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum have found themselves a part of the MVP conversation throughout the 2022-23 season, it looks like it's going to end up being a three-player race.

Nikola Jokic could make history by becoming only the fourth player to win the award in three straight seasons. After finishing runner-up to Jokic in each of the last two seasons, Joel Embiid is building his strongest case yet. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is posting the best numbers of his career on the top-seeded Bucks.

Stats alone don't determine the MVP winner, but there's no denying that they are a big part of the discussion.

With that in mind, here's how Jokic, Embiid and Antetokounmpo currently compare in various categories as the season draws to a close.

(All stats current through games played on March 14, 2023)

SIGN UP TO WATCH EVERY GAME ON NBA LEAGUE PASS: U.S. and U.K. | All other countries

Nikola Jokic vs. Joel Embiid vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: Traditional stats

Embiid has the edge over both Jokic and Antetokounmpo in scoring. He's also averaging more stocks per game (blocks plus steals). A three-time All-Defensive Second Team selection, Embiid has proven himself to be one of the best anchors in the NBA.

Jokic, who could become only the third player in NBA history to average a triple-double, leads the way in assists and is tied with Antetokounmpo in rebounds. He's on pace to become the first center ever to average double-digit assists in a single season.

Antetokounmpo doesn't lead a single category outright other than turnovers, but he's arguably the league's best player today. In addition to being the only one with a championship, he's a two-time MVP and one-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Antetokounmpo could join some exclusive company himself with averages of at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per game.

Per game Jokic Embiid Antetokounmpo
Points 24.7 33.4 31.5
Rebounds 11.9 10.0 11.9
Assists 10.0 4.1 5.5
Turnovers 3.6 3.4 3.9
Blocks 0.7 1.6 0.8
Steals 1.2 1.1 0.7
Minutes 33.9 35.0 32.6
Field goal % 63.0 53.9 54.1
3-point % 40.5 35.4 28.4
Free throw % 81.7 85.4 65.4

Jokic has played the most games and minutes of the three MVP candidates. Embiid and Antetokounmpo have played the same number of games, but Embiid has played more minutes.

Totals Jokic Embiid Antetokounmpo
Games 61 54 54
Points 1,507 1,804 1,703
Rebounds 725 541 643
Assists 607 222 297
Turnovers 219 186 213
Blocks 40 89 43
Steals 76 61 40
Minutes 2,065 1,890 1,758

Nikola Jokic vs. Joel Embiid vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: Advanced stats

This is where Jokic pops yet again .

There isn't much separating Jokic and Embiid in Player Efficiency Rating (PER), but Jokic holds a sizable lead over Embiid and Antetokounmpo in almost every other notable advanced stat.

Advanced stats have become quite polarizing, so that'll mean a lot to some and almost nothing to others.

Stat Jokic Embiid Antetokounmpo
Player Efficiency Rating 31.6 31.1 28.7
Value Over Replacement 7.8 5.1 4.5
Box Plus/Minus 12.9 8.7 8.2
Win Shares 13.3 10.0 7.5
True Shooting % 70.1 64.8 60.0
Usage % 27.2 37.3 39.1

Nikola Jokic vs. Joel Embiid vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: Clutch stats

The clutch is defined as the last five minutes of a five-point game.

Jokic and Embiid have been two of the best clutch performers in the NBA this season, whereas the numbers point to Antetokounmpo struggling to score efficiently.

Only seven players have scored more points than Embiid in the clutch and only two have recorded more blocks. His plus-minus ranks second to Jokic for best in the league.

Stat Jokic Embiid Antetokounmpo
Games 27 30 27
Wins 19 19 20
Losses 8 11 7
Points 98 114 69
Rebounds 33 28 35
Assists 25 12 16
Blocks 3 8 0
Steals 3 5 0
Field goal % 52.9 50.0 37.5
3-point % 44.4 36.4 16.7
Free throw % 80.0 85.7 72.2
Plus-minus 84 79 13

Nikola Jokic vs. Joel Embiid vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: Team success

The Nuggets, 76ers and Bucks have been three of the best teams this season. They've each been dominant with their MVP candidate in the lineup, but Jokic is the only one whose team has a losing record without him.

The difference between how the Nuggets perform with Jokic on the court compared to when he's on the bench is the largest in the NBA for the second season in a row.

Performance Jokic Embiid Antetokounmpo
Record with 43-18 (70.5%) 36-18 (66.7%) 41-13 (75.9%)
Record without 3-5 (37.5%) 9-4 (69.2%) 9-6 (60.0%)
Offensive rating with 124.4 118.2 115.0
Offensive rating without 102.3 112.6 108.5
Defensive rating with 111.6 110.3 107.6
Defensive rating without 114.2 113.2 109.1
Net rating with 12.8 7.9 7.4
Net rating without -11.9 -0.6 -0.6

How much should MVP voters weigh these stats? That's for them to decide.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Zach Edey NBA Mock Draft scouting report: Why isn't Purdue star a projected first-round pick?
West Lafayette, IN1 day ago
Embiid, Maxey net 31, Sixers top Pacers for 8th straight win
Indianapolis, IN7 hours ago
Tom Thibodeau, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart discuss the Knicks 116-110 win over the Nuggets
New York City, NY7 hours ago
Report: Rick Pitino lands Big East job
New Rochelle, NY20 hours ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott, Bills News
Dallas, TX16 hours ago
Does Bobby Hurley have a son? Meet the Arizona State guard playing for dad in March Madness
Tempe, AZ2 days ago
Houston coach Kelvin Sampson appeals to Alabama fans to show up and cheer against Auburn in Birmingham: 'Roll Tide'
Auburn, AL1 day ago
What time does the NASCAR race start today? TV schedule, channel for 2023 Atlanta race
Atlanta, GA5 hours ago
Sixers at Hornets: Joel Embiid, Sixers Steamroll to Seventh Straight Win
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Embiid scores 38 in romp, 76ers rout Hornets 121-82
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
A Shift in the Matrix: Joel Embiid is now the favorite to win the 2022-23 NBA MVP Award
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Steph, Klay to play in Warriors-Grizzlies; Kuminga probable
Memphis, TN13 hours ago
NASCAR lineup at Atlanta: Starting order, pole for Ambetter Health 400 based on qualifying results
Atlanta, GA10 hours ago
Is Jacob Toppin related to Obi Toppin? Kentucky player shares connection to Knicks forward, Wooden Award winner
New York City, NY1 day ago
How long is Anthony Edwards out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Timberwolves star
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Gradey Dick NBA Mock Draft scouting report: Why Kansas freshman is drawing Klay Thompson comparisons
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Michel Jordan reportedly in talks to sell majority share of Hornets: Timeline of ownership, team value
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
What channel is Michigan State vs. Marquette on today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 March Madness Round 2 game
East Lansing, MI4 hours ago
Is Stephen Curry playing tonight? Warriors vs. Hawks time, TV channel and live stream for Friday NBA game
Atlanta, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy