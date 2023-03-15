Open in App
Indiana State
See more from this location?
Sporting News

The change in Joel Embiid's game that is taking the 76ers star to new MVP heights

By Scott Rafferty,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JVpSR_0lJSzPWh00

Stat Just Happened" is our series where we pair an important stat with how it actually unfolded on the floor. Our aim? To answer key questions, uncover hidden truths and peel back the curtain on why some numbers matter more than others.

8.3

According to NBA.com , that's how many points per game Joel Embiid is averaging as the screener in pick-and-rolls this season.

Why is that notable? A couple of reasons.

First and foremost, it's the highest mark in the NBA. The gap between Embiid in first place and Anthony Davis in second place is actually quite large, with the big men being separated by more than two points per game .

Second, it's the most points Embiid has averaged as a roll man in his career, and it's not even close.

Joel Embiid scoring as roll man in pick-and-rolls ( NBA.com )
Season Frequency Points Per Game
2016-17 15.0% 3.6
2017-18 8.4% 2.0
2018-19 7.6% 2.0
2019-20 10.7% 2.3
2020-21 12.5% 3.3
2021-22 16.6% 5.8
2022-23 23.6% 8.3

SIGN UP TO WATCH EVERY GAME ON NBA LEAGUE PASS: U.S. and U.K. | All other countries

The reason behind that jump isn't particularly hard to piece together. While the offense is still very much built around Embiid, last season's trade deadline acquisition of James Harden paired him with one of the greatest playmakers of all time.

Sure, Harden isn't the player he once was — this is your friendly reminder that few players have ever reached the heights he did at his peak — but he's still playing at an All-Star and All-NBA level as he enters his mid-30s. In addition to being Philadelphia's second-leading scorer with over 20 points per game, he's on pace to lead the league in assists for the second time in his career with around 11 dimes per game.

Together, Embiid and Harden have been making sweet pick-and-roll music all season long.

As incredible of a passer as Harden is, it's Embiid's versatility as a scorer that makes them such a potent one-two punch.

Not only is Embiid an absolute bulldozer when he gets going downhill.

But he's developed into one of the NBA's best midrange shooters . He has been particularly effective around the elbows and free-throw line in recent seasons.

Embiid's a legit 7-foot with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, so he doesn't need much room to get his shot off.

Embiid is not just a catch-and-shoot guy, either. He's more than capable of creating for himself off the dribble when defenders close out on him with pull-ups and nifty turnarounds.

People at Embiid's size shouldn't be this fluid:

In total, Harden has set Embiid up for 210 baskets this season, which is the most anyone has assisted a single teammate . (The duo closest to them is Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield with a total of 135 assists.) Not all of them have come out of the pick-and-roll, of course, but a good chunk of them have.

“From the beginning, it was easy,” Embiid told Jackson Frank of Dime about his connection with Harden. “With his playmaking ability, all I gotta do is set a good screen. A lot of times, I don’t even have to set a screen because of the way we’re being guarded, so it’s all about playing off of each other.”

MORE: NBA Playoff picture: Updated standings, bracket and more

The problem defenses face is they're limited in the number of ways they can defend those actions. Put two on Harden, and he's going to find Embiid slipping to the basket for a high-percentage shot more often than not. Drop, and Embiid will walk into a midrange jumper. Switch, and one of them is almost certainly going to have a massive mismatch.

Centers have a hard enough time trying to keep Embiid from getting to his spots. Do you think a guard like Quentin Grimes has a chance?

The answer:

Those pick-and-rolls have been an efficient source of offense for Embiid this season, which has helped him reach new heights as a scorer. It's quite impressive that he's averaging the most points of his career (a league-leading 33.4) while shooting a career-high (53.9 percent) from the field.

Combine that with everything else Embiid does, and he's building his strongest MVP case yet .

More importantly for the 76ers, it adds another layer to Embiid's game. That should come in handy in the playoffs when they try to make the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2001.

“We just felt like he needs a place where he can close games at. That was the big conversation going into the summer,” 76ers head coach Doc Rivers told Frank about putting Embiid in more pick-and-rolls. “Everyone has their little area that they can pick down the stretch, they also have their move, they have their shot. And they have their secondary move. The great ones do.

"So, we felt like that was Jo’s step to take, and he’s done that.”

The proof that Embiid has is in that one key number...

8.3

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
What channel is UConn vs. Baylor on today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 NCAA women's tournament game
Waco, TX1 hour ago
Michigan State's Tom Izzo moved to tears after March Madness win over Marquette: 'It's been a long year'
East Lansing, MI9 hours ago
FAU's Johnell Davis gives heartfelt interview after historic performance: 'I'm just trying to feed my family, that's all'
Boca Raton, FL5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Zach Edey NBA Mock Draft scouting report: Why isn't Purdue star a projected first-round pick?
West Lafayette, IN2 days ago
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Bucks vs. Raptors time, TV channel and live stream for Sunday NBA game
Milwaukee, WI20 hours ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT19 hours ago
Houston coach Kelvin Sampson appeals to Alabama fans to show up and cheer against Auburn in Birmingham: 'Roll Tide'
Auburn, AL2 days ago
Warriors' Klay Thompson trolls Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks, adds fuel to growing rivalry
Memphis, TN13 hours ago
What happened to Keyontae Johnson? The story of Kansas State star's collapse, recovery and return to basketball
Manhattan, KS2 days ago
How long is Anthony Edwards out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Timberwolves star
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral On Vacation
Kansas City, MO19 hours ago
Kansas State vs. Michigan State odds, prediction, betting trends for 2023 March Madness Sweet 16 matchup
East Lansing, MI9 hours ago
Did Jon Scheyer play in the NBA? How Duke head coach's playing career came to an end
Durham, NC1 day ago
Amari Cooper Is Trending Following Sunday's Cowboys Trade
Dallas, TX17 hours ago
Kansas State star Markquis Nowell dazzles with no-look passes, clutch shooting vs. Kentucky in NCAA Tournament
Manhattan, KS13 hours ago
K-State's littlest 'dude' Markquis Nowell conjures huge performance to put Kentucky out of March Madness
Manhattan, KS9 hours ago
Is Ja Morant playing tonight? Grizzlies vs. Warriors time, TV channel and live stream for Saturday NBA game
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Kansas comeback hopes vs. Arkansas end with accidental made free throw from Jalen Wilson
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Is Jacob Toppin related to Obi Toppin? Kentucky player shares connection to Knicks forward, Wooden Award winner
New York City, NY2 days ago
What channel is Indiana vs. Miami on today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 March Madness Round 2 game
Bloomington, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy