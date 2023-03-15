Farmers scramble to save crops as freezing temps put them at risk

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Freezing weather causes issues for crops, plants, and farms, and one farm is trying its best to preserve its crops for the season.

Southern Belle Farm is one of several local farms in danger after the back-to-back freezing temperatures threatened their crops.

Warm weather over the past few weeks sparked the peach trees and strawberry patches to blossom, but now with cooler temperatures here, the fruits are at risk.

Farm crews are doing everything they can to save the crops.

The farm is planning to use a helicopter to stir up warm air above the peach trees and placing row covers to shield the strawberries from the cold.

A loss of the peach crop would be a loss for the entire peach season.