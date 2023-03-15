Open in App
Henry County, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Radio

Farmers scramble to save crops as freezing temps put them at risk

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29YRjD_0lJSzOtC00

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Freezing weather causes issues for crops, plants, and farms, and one farm is trying its best to preserve its crops for the season.

Southern Belle Farm is one of several local farms in danger after the back-to-back freezing temperatures threatened their crops.

Warm weather over the past few weeks sparked the peach trees and strawberry patches to blossom, but now with cooler temperatures here, the fruits are at risk.

Farm crews are doing everything they can to save the crops.

The farm is planning to use a helicopter to stir up warm air above the peach trees and placing row covers to shield the strawberries from the cold.

A loss of the peach crop would be a loss for the entire peach season.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Henry County, GA newsLocal Henry County, GA
Henry County gang member sentenced after he was found trying to flush marijuana down hotel toilet
Mcdonough, GA14 hours ago
Gang member who tried to flush large amount of drugs down hotel toilet learns sentence
Mcdonough, GA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fresh Food & More: A guide to local farmers markets
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Monday marks the First Day of Spring!
Atlanta, GA3 hours ago
2 bodies discovered at popular Chattahoochee Hills farm
Chattahoochee Hills, GA3 days ago
‘It’s jam packed, it’s a headache’; drivers react to Ga. Highway 400 flex lanes closure
Alpharetta, GA15 hours ago
Solo Cup laying off more than half of its metro Atlanta workforce
Thomaston, GA2 days ago
Gridlock Guy: Georgia teens have select opportunity to experience real-life driving scenarios
Atlanta, GA20 hours ago
National Weather Service to host first ever Women in STEM Open House
Peachtree City, GA2 days ago
Cooking indoors with propane caused Barrow County explosion and fire that killed 3, injured 3
Winder, GA4 days ago
Man drives into Fulton County vape shop after getting angry they asked for ID
Milton, GA1 day ago
Van chased by police in Athens crashes, plunges down Middle Oconee River ravine
Athens, GA3 days ago
If this bill passes, your car may never get booted again
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Family of UGA student asks for prayers after frightening medical emergency on spring break trip
Atlanta, GA6 days ago
Woman arrested after trashing Dairy Queen, waving pink pistol and threatening to shoot
Newnan, GA2 days ago
Macon bar wants county officials to pay over $9M for shutdown over alleged COVID-19 violations
Macon, GA4 days ago
This new hotel next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium is about to dominate the skyline of downtown Atlanta
Atlanta, GA13 hours ago
Doorbell camera catches suspects breaking into, stealing neighbor’s vehicle
Atlanta, GA15 hours ago
Impaired driver charged after deadly fiery crash in Cobb County
Lawrenceville, GA2 days ago
Delta: ‘Unruly passenger’ causes Atlanta-bound flight to land in Dallas
Dallas, GA2 days ago
LaGrange man cited after parking tractor trailer on railroad tracks
Lagrange, GA5 days ago
Crash involving 10+ vehicles shut down I-85 NB for hours, leaves at least 1 driver critical
Lawrenceville, GA3 days ago
‘I never moved in it’: Meek Mill selling Atlanta-area 8 bedroom, 9.5 bathroom mansion
Atlanta, GA5 days ago
Man's body found in North Oconee River
Athens, GA5 days ago
Cobb County law enforcement cracking down after agencies see uptick in serious crashes
Marietta, GA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy