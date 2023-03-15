Skier rescued in Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A 67-year-old skier was rescued in Lake Placid by Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers on Tuesday, March 7, around 11:05 a.m. Forest rangers say the skier hit a tree near the Penny Glades. Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
Forest rangers reached the injured skier 15 minutes after receiving a report. They say they helped the 67-year-old, who is from Lake Placid, to his home and performed a medical evaluation. They noticed a large contusion on his hip, a laceration, and swelling on his face. An ambulance was called a short time after. Lake Placid Ambulance took the skier to the hospital at 11:47 a.m. Forest rangers did not comment on the skier's condition after the ambulance picked him up.
