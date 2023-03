Good Thursday Morning

Skies remain clear and breezy now and through the pre-dawn hours. Chilly with temperatures by daybreak falling to the upper 20s. Thursday looks good…mostly sunny in the morning, partly sunny by afternoon. Breezy during the morning, diminishing by afternoon.

Our next weather system arrives Friday evening and night with some light rain. We are seeing indications the rain will move offshore by daybreak Saturday. Blustery, colder air arrives Sunday but stays dry.

THURSDAY MORNING 7:00AM

THURSDAY AFTERNOON 1:00 PM

THURSDAY EVENING 5:00PM

LOOKING AHEAD

If you’re out celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Friday evening and night, plan on dodging a few light rain showers. Showers end by daybreak Saturday morning with drier weather for the rest of the weekend.

