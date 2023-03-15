Highland's Ice Creamery awarded Golden Broom

CHILLICOTHE— For the first time this year the Golden Broom Award has been given to a local business by the Downtown Chillicothe Design Committee. This award helps showcase downtown businesses that value cleanliness both inside and outside.

The award is given out each quarter to various businesses after being voted on by anonymous judges. Last year's winners included Rustic Gals Boutique, Ivy's Home and Garden, Jimmy John's and Paper City Coffee. For this quarter the broom was awarded to Highland's Ice Creamery.

On the judging sheet one anonymous judge wrote that the black and white striped awning of the store paired with the black metal seating makes one want to "sit and watch the world go by." Nancy Ames, who helps organize the judging, said that Highland's was the top pick for two of the judges this quarter.

The ice cream shop was opened in Chillicothe in 2019 after just a few months of work. The Highlands, Pat and Jane, remember downtown being a hot destination for everyone in the 60s as well as the downtown decline. With the growth of downtown over the past decade they decided to open the shop to make a dream a reality and to help continue the revitalization to bring the area back to what it once was.

Highland said he and his wife work hard along with staff to keep the inside and the outside of the store looking nice as that is what draws in customers. He knows that nobody wants to go into and spend time at a dirty store no matter how good a product may be.

"We are so proud of this downtown," said Highland. "If we don't work to make it look nice we are defeating the purpose of why we are here."

Highland, who blows off the sidewalk in front of his store every day, said that being recognized for cleanliness is something he never thought about as having a good-looking storefront has always been a priority. However, he said it does feel nice to be recognized with this honor. He also enjoys when customers comment on the beauty of the downtown.

Highland's Ice Creamery will proudly display the golden broom this quarter till a new winner is picked. The award will then rotate to the new winner. Past winners are given a card to display to commemorate their win and dedication to cleanliness even once the award has moved to a different location.

