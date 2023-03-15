Orlando keeps adding to sports portfolio with NCAA tournament

Amway Center is preparing to host first- and second-round games of the NCAA men's basketball tournament Thursday and Saturday. It's the seventh time the area has hosted the event and the first since 2017. Matt Murschel/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Orlando is considered by many as one of the premier tourist destinations, and with events such as the NCAA men’s basketball tournament it continues to make a claim for one of the best sports markets.

“We’re one of the greatest sports destination towns in the entire country,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer before first- and second-round NCAA men’s basketball tournament games at Amway Center today and Saturday. “Think about everything we’ve had here from [NFL] Pro Bowls on to the U.S. men’s soccer team which plays here it seems like every other week. We’re probably not going to have a Super Bowl, but beyond that, we host anything in America.”

This is the seventh time Orlando has hosted NCAA tournament games but the first since 2017. The city previously hosted early-round games in 1993, ‘96, ‘99, 2004 and ‘14.

“This fantastic,” said Dyer. “One of the reasons we built these venues, especially the Amway Center, is to host events like March Madness. To have the first and second rounds — I love that because we get eight teams here. So to bring the NCAA tournament to the world’s best tourist destination is fabulous.”

The Greater Orlando Sports Commission has worked to help bring the NCAA tournament to Central Florida. The organization has spent countless hours working with area officials to put together bids to host these events along with other NCAA championships.

During the last NCAA bidding cycle in 2020, GOSC submitted 68 championship bids in 11 different sports across all three divisions.

“We know some of these projects can take 6, 7, 8 to 10 years,” said Jason Siegel , president and CEO of the commission. “Some of these bid opportunities, we’ve been in the cycle for three decades. We’re going on our 30th year and the NCAA is a wonderful partner of ours.

“They know we’re going to roll out the red carpet and they know their student-athletes are going to have an incredibly positive experience when they come here.”

While the NCAA has already awarded the host sites through the next three years, Siegel said Orlando plans to bid on the next cycle from 2027-30.

“It’ll be great for us and important for our community to show out,” he added. “But with the schools that are coming and the excitement about having these elite programs in town, I know we’ll have a great showing.”

Attendance shouldn’t be a concern with three top 25 programs in Duke, Virginia and Tennessee here along with fan bases from San Diego State, Oral Roberts, Louisiana, Furman and College of Charleston. The last time Orlando hosted tournament games was in 2017, the second and third games combined for 48,214 spectators at Amway.

Last season, Duke (5th), Tennessee (6th) and Virginia (22nd) ranked among the top 25 teams in total attendance.

“It is so much fun to have all the different fan bases interacting with each other,” said Dyer. “When you have different teams from different regions around the country, there’s not the same type of hatred you have from teams in the same conference, although we’ll have Duke in Virginia not playing each other, but it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Area leaders are expecting the games to provide a large economic impact on the region.

“When they were here in 2017 there were 14,000 hotel rooms and more than $14 million in economic activity, so I anticipate even more so this time around,” said Dyer.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.