Owner of Cardinals/Blues TV broadcasts files for bankruptcy

The people who bring you baseball on the TV are in some financial trouble.

The parent company of Bally Sports Midwest filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Tuesday night.

The network carries Cardinals baseball and Blues hockey. Overall Diamond Sports Group carries 42 teams in Major League Baseball, the NHL and NBA across the country.

The network is over $8-Billion in debt, and filed a reorganization that would have it become it's own company, breaking off from Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Diamond says it does not expect the long-anticipated bankruptcy to impact operations at this time.

