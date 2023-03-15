Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
See more from this location?
KMOX News Radio

Owner of Cardinals/Blues TV broadcasts files for bankruptcy

By Sean Michael Lisle,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cLn0X_0lJSs06u00

The people who bring you baseball on the TV are in some financial trouble.

The parent company of Bally Sports Midwest filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Tuesday night.

The network carries Cardinals baseball and Blues hockey. Overall Diamond Sports Group carries 42 teams in Major League Baseball, the NHL and NBA across the country.

The network is over $8-Billion in debt, and filed a reorganization that would have it become it's own company, breaking off from Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Diamond says it does not expect the long-anticipated bankruptcy to impact operations at this time.

@2023 Audacy (KMOX). All rights reserved.

Follow KMOX | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Listen on the free Audacy app .
Tell your smart speaker to play K M O X

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL8 days ago
'Pawn Stars': Chumlee Pleaded Guilty to Multiple Charges Over the Years
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Why Won’t Anybody Buy Michael Jordan’s Mansion?
Highland Park, IL7 days ago
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY2 days ago
These 3 Texas Cites Are Ranked The Most Dangerous to Live In
San Antonio, TX26 days ago
This Huge Thrift Shop in Missouri is a Must-Visit
Columbia, MO26 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy