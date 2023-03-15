Uhrichsville-based drivers with 3 million accident-free miles share 5 safety tips

UHRICHSVILLE ‒ Thomas Smith and Jeff Tobin have passed the same milestone in their careers driving trucks.

Both Smith, from Dennison, and Tobin, from Coshocton, have logged 3 million accident-free miles. A million miles is the equivalent of about 40 trips around the Earth.

Smith and Tobin are based at the North Water Street Extension location of XPO , a provider of less-than-truckload freight transportation headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

They are among 11 Ohio-based truck drivers recognized by the company for reaching million-mile milestones last year.

Together, they offered these safe driving tips to those who share the roads with them:

1. Wear your seatbelt.

Recent studies show that around 10% of drivers don’t.

You encounter dangerous situations and people on the road. To ensure you’re protected, wear your seatbelt.

Beyond the fact that it’s a legal requirement, this is a top means of defense against aggressive, impaired or distracted drivers.

2. Don’t rush.

When bad weather approaches, reduce your speed.

The same holds true when following other vehicles. Keep safe distances from other drivers to ensure you have enough time to react to any situation that may arise.

3. Wait it out.

Sometimes it’s best to postpone a trip.

Adverse weather conditions and traffic delays due to construction can create hazards. When weather predictions call for excessive wind gusts, torrential rain, heavy snow or ice, it’s best to wait for things to calm down.

Never drive when tired.

4. Be on the lookout.

Watch for potential hazards.

Million-milers have seen it all. From freak accidents to impaired drivers and challenging traffic conditions, the threat of danger never subsides.

Constantly scan the road and stay alert to spot hazards in plenty of time to react.

5. Use cruise control with caution.

It’s not recommended when driving in bad weather. It’s best to leave the cruise control off in heavy rain and strong winds. Failure to do so could result in a loss of control.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Uhrichsville-based drivers with 3 million accident-free miles share 5 safety tips